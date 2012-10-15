GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on corporate earnings worry

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.3 pct, Nikkei rises 0.4 pct
* Aussie gives up early lift on weekend China trade data
* Falling China CPI, PPI give scope for easing to aid growth
* Dollar index gains as riskier assets retreat, U.S. crude
futures hit
* European shares likely to fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 15 Asian shares fell on Monday on
growth concerns ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings
season, while the euro slipped against the dollar on a lack of
clarity over Spain's bailout prospects.
As risk-sensitive assets retreated, the dollar index
measured against a basket of six major currencies gained 0.3
percent, undermining dollar-denominated commodities.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.2909 as Europe
muddles through debt relief measures for debt-saddled Spain and
Greece.
A stronger dollar and worries that a slowing global economy
may further dent fuel demand pushed U.S. crude futures
down over $1 to $90.82 a barrel, before regaining some ground,
and were last trading down 0.8 percent at $91.09. Brent crude
had slipped 54 cents to $114.08 a barrel by 0427 GMT.
Gold, which normally benefits from risk-aversion,
extended losses to touch a 2-1/2-week low of $1,741.24 an
ounce on stop-loss selling.
European shares are expected to inch down, while U.S. stock
futures were barely changed. Financial spreadbetters
expected London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to open down as much as 0.2
percent.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent, but Japan's Nikkei average
erased earlier losses to add 0.4 percent as investors
bought back shares after the index closed at two-month lows on
Friday.
Hong Kong shares slipped from Friday's highest levels
in more than five months, weighed down by profit warnings from
Chinese firms.
"The profit warnings are a sign that China still needs to do
more to support growth, but I think most people are expecting
more fiscal than monetary measures," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
A decline in Chinese consumer and producer prices in
September left scope for policy easing to underpin growth.
On Friday, U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four
months, led lower by financial shares. More financial
institutions will report earnings in coming days, including
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America
, amid concerns about their shrinking profit margins.
"People are just cautious, quite reluctant. It is not only
equities, it is property and a whole range of asset classes,
people are happy to have the money in the bank rather than put
it to work," said Burrell & Co director Richard Herring.
"We will probably need a good earnings reporting season out
of the U.S. or a change in the environment here - a more certain
outlook," Herring said.
Data over the weekend from China, the world's second-largest
economy after the United States, showed broad M2 money supply
rose more than expected in September while its exports grew at
roughly twice the rate expected in September and imports
recovered.
"The better-than-expected upswing in Chinese exports follows
similar outcomes for Taiwan and Korea and may be consistent with
a bottoming in global manufacturing PMIs in suggesting a
possible stabilisation or improvement in global growth," said
Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.
Commodity currencies failed to cling to an early lift, with
the Australian dollar falling 0.4 percent to $1.0218,
close to the near three-month low of $1.0149 plumbed a week ago.
U.S. POSES RISK
The encouraging Chinese data could not completely dispel
concerns about the global slowdown, with the euro zone's
prolonged debt crisis dragging on.
Investors should brace for three or four months of jittery
markets due to uncertainty over support for Spain and the
looming "fiscal cliff" threatening the U.S. economy, BlackRock
Chief Executive Laurence Fink told Reuters on Saturday. Fink
warned that the U.S. stock market could lose 5 to 10 percent in
a correction in the final months of the year.
"Markets have yet to fully reflect concerns about the
'fiscal cliff' but the issue represents a major downside risk,"
said Takao Hattori, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
Orders related to the U.S. military industry may feel the
pinch as automatic across-the-board budget cuts will begin on
Jan. 2 if there is no deal on deficit reductions, Hattori added.
The era of rising Western spending on weapons and wars is
over, providing a more challenging environment for major arms
manufacturers.
Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid
from the euro zone in November, paving the way for the European
Central Bank's programme to buy bonds of struggling euro zone
states that ask for assistance.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has said his government
expects to agree on a new austerity package with its lenders
and for the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
to bridge their differences on how to cut the country's debt by
the time EU leaders meet on Oct. 18-19.
Asian credit markets weakened, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by 2
basis points.