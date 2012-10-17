GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain on US earnings, Spain rating lifts euro

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan touches 5-1/2-month peak, Nikkei at
1-week high
* Euro hits 1-month high vs dollar after Moody's affirms
Spain rating
* Dollar index falls to 1-1/2 week low
* Weaker dollar helps copper, gold
* European shares likely steady to marginally higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 17 Asian shares rose to their highest
in over five months on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings reports
boosted investors risk appetite, while the euro hit a one-month
high against the dollar and the yen as Spain retained an
investment-grade debt rating.
Growing risk tolerance weighed on the safe-haven dollar,
pushing its index measured against a basket of six key
currencies to a 1-1/2-week low while underpinning dollar-based
commodities and the commodity-linked Australian dollar.
A weaker dollar also lifted spot gold 0.2 percent to
$1,750.79 an ounce, off a one-month low seen on Monday.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped as much as 1 percent to a 5-1/2 month
peak, and was last up 0.8 percent. Hong Kong shares hit a
seven-month high as resources-related and shipping sectors
gained.
The materials sector of the pan-Asian index
outperformed, buoying resources-reliant Australian shares
as much as 1 percent to 15-month highs. The Australian
dollar was up 0.3 percent to $1.0303.
"We're in one of those situations where there's a lot of
cash packed on the sidelines looking for significant pullbacks
to get in," said Ric Spooner, a market strategist at CMC
Markets, of the Australian equities.
Japan's Nikkei average gained 1.3 percent to a
one-week high as investors scooped up stocks cheapened by a
recent selling that sank the index to a 2-1/2 month low.
The euro was boosted to $1.3125, its highest since
Sept. 17, after rating agency Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday affirmed its Baa3 investment grade sovereign rating on
Spain, easing fears of an imminent downgrade to junk status.
The euro also touched a one-month high against the yen at
103.51 yen, before fading to 103.01 yen.
Justifying its decision to leave Spain's rating unchanged,
Moody's cited the European Central Bank's bond buying scheme and
Spain's continued commitment to implement reforms, but it
assigned a negative outlook because "the risks to its baseline
scenario are high and skewed to the downside."
European shares will likely only gain marginally, with
financial spreadbetters expecting London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open up
to 0.1 percent higher. U.S. stock futures eased 0.2
percent to hint at a weak Wall Street open.
CAUTION WARRANTED
Some analysts questioned the jump in the euro and said it
was merely due to short covering, as many market players remain
wary of completely unwinding their bearish stance on the single
currency.
"People seem to forget that the fact Moody's assigned a
negative outlook means there is risk that Spain's rating may be
downgraded to junk if economic deteriorations threaten Moody's
baseline scenario," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for
Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
Karakama also said the current low implied volatility for
the euro/dollar was worrying as low
volatilities have in the past preceded a sharp decline. He
expected the euro to test a key technical support of its 200-day
moving average which now stood just above $1.28.
The euro's resistance was now seen around $1.3145, a 50
percent tracement of a October 2011 high at $1.4248 and a July
2012 low at $1.2042, traders said.
Investors will be cautious ahead of a meeting of European
leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, eyeing possible
discussions over bailouts for struggling Spain and Greece.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent against the yen at 78.68
, retreating from Tuesday's one-month high of 78.97 yen.
Market reactions in Asia were muted to the latest televised
election debate between president Barack Obama and Republican
candidate Mitt Romney.
Obama aggressively challenged Romney on jobs, energy and
Libya in their second debate on Tuesday as the Democrat tried to
reclaim the momentum in a tight White House race.
U.S. crude futures inched up 0.2 percent to $92.28 a
barrel but Brent steadied at $114.
London copper inched up 0.3 percent to $8,147 a
tonne.
China's third-quarter gross domestic produce data will be
released on Thursday.
Asian credit markets firmed, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index narrowing by 5
basis points.