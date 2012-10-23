GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued by earnings caution

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan inches down, Nikkei sheds early gains
* Dollar hits highest in more than 3 months vs yen
* Euro steadies around $1.3053
* European shares likely gain
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 23 Asian shares were lacklustre with
the corporate reporting season getting underway in the region,
as investors stayed cautious after global shares faltered
overnight on weak earning reports and outlook.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed early gains on Tuesday to ease 0.1 percent,
dragged down by a 0.3 percent decline in South Korean shares
, while a 0.1 percent gain in Australian shares
helped partially offset the downward pressure.
Seoul shares slipped ahead of quarterly results from
domestic blue chip stocks, starting with POSCO, the
world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, later in the day.
POSCO, in which Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
is a shareholder, will kick off the earnings season for
major Asian steelmakers. It is likely to post a third
consecutive loss, dogged by weak China demand and prices.
Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday and will resume
trading on Wednesday.
"Everybody knows earnings will be weak, but if companies'
guidance is more cautious than markets expect, then there is a
risk that the downside may be tested," said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of
Commons Assets Management.
"While excessive risk aversion has softened, there is
nothing to be positive about the global growth slowdown," Ii
said. But he added any dip in markets will be a buying
opportunity.
U.S. stock futures were down 0.1 percent to hint at a
soft Wall Street open, but European shares will likely rise,
with financial spreadbetters expecting London's FTSE 100
, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to
open as much as 0.3 percent higher.
U.S. stocks were weighed on Monday by heavy-equipment maker
Caterpillar Inc slashing its 2012 forecast, but they
eked out gains in a late-day bounce.
Japan's Nikkei average trimmed earlier gains and was
up 0.2 percent.
The share market's gains stemmed from the yen's weakening
due to expectations that the Bank of Japan will opt to ease
monetary conditions further when its monetary board meets to
review policy on Oct. 30.
The dollar rose to 80.02 yen, its highest since July
6. The yen weakened to a 5-1/2 month low of 104.59 yen
against the euro and a 1-month low of 82.68 against
the Australian dollar.
Traders have said that sentiment towards the yen has been
turning around in recent weeks, and yen selling gained momentum
on Monday after the dollar/yen broke key technical resistances.
"Generally speaking, expectations for a BOJ easing help push
the dollar up against the yen, but the effect on the economy
from easing is limited. It's more to do with recent market flows
which have been pointing to a weaker yen," said Hiroshi Maeba,
head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
Maeba said the dollar may be capped around 80 yen in the
near term but support appeared firm at 79.60-79.70 yen, and he
expects the dollar to reach 82 yen by the end of the year.
On Monday, a slew of economic reports offered the latest
evidence that Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, was
struggling to sustain its momentum in the face of global
headwinds and cooling demand and investment at home.
FED SEEN ON HOLD
Several central banks hold policy meeting this week,
including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada and the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand. All of them are expected to keep
rates on hold but may offer dovish statements, Barclays Capital
said in a research note.
"We recommend staying engaged in risky assets in FX, taking
advantage of the low volatility conditions being supported by
central bank policy," it said.
The Fed is likely to hold off from taking fresh steps,
opting to review the impact of the quantitative easing
undertaken last month and keep a low profile before the Nov. 6
U.S. election.
The euro steadied to $1.3056, drawing support from
expectations of bailouts for Spain and Greece in coming weeks
and also on comments by European Central Bank policymaker Joerg
Asmussen, who reiterated that the bank's commitment to do
everything in its power to show the euro is irreversible.
U.S. crude rose 0.2 percent to $88.83 a barrel but
Brent inched down 0.1 percent to $109.33.
Asian credit markets were subdued, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
widening by 1 basis point.