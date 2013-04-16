GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors dump gold, crude as growth reality dawns

* Yen retreats from earlier highs vs dollar, euro in
volatile trade
* Markets searching for levels in line with slower growth
prospects
* Gold hits weakest in over 2 years
* Boston explosions rattle already-nervous markets
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 16 Commodities from gold to oil
recouped some of their earlier steep losses but remained
volatile after investors dumped risk assets overnight, gripped
by worries over slowing growth in China and the United States.
European stock markets were seen extending losses, with
financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open down
as much as 0.8 percent.
U.S. stock futures were up 0.5 percent, pointing to a
rebound at the Wall Street open after U.S. stocks dropped more
than 2 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 index
had its worst day since Nov. 7 overnight, after two bombs ripped
through the crowd at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on
Monday killing at least three people and injuring more than 100.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan eased 0.1 percent after shedding as much
as 1 percent to come closer to a 2013 low hit earlier this
month, dragged down by its materials and energy
sectors.
Markets were ripe for some correction after recent rallies.
U.S. stocks hit record highs, underpinned by optimism about
a steady recovery in the world's two largest economies, despite
patchy economic reports. Oil and base metals were resilient
despite supply capacities, and investors piled up positions
shorting the yen on expectations for bold monetary stimulus.
"Broadly, risk markets had been rallying at a pace not in
line with a tepid global growth recovery, so in a way, they are
trying to revert to levels more in line with fundamentals. It's
time to book profits from recent rallies and hoard cash," said
Naohiro Niimura, a partner at research and consulting firm
Market Risk Advisory in Tokyo.
Cash gold and U.S. gold futures plunged to
their weakest in more than two years, pulling silver
lower and dragging Tokyo gold futures down almost 10 percent.
Spot gold fell as much as 2.3 percent to $1,321.35 an ounce
before recovering to $1,352.56 while silver shed as much as 2.4
percent to $22.04 before trading up at $22.76.
On Monday, the price of gold bullion tumbled another $125
per ounce in its biggest-ever daily loss, and its 9 percent loss
was the biggest since 1983.
"Price actions point to a full-fledged flight of funds out
of gold markets. Gold stands to lose the most," Niimura said, as
a progress in fiscal consolidation will boost the allure of U.S.
debt, reducing demand for an alternative safe-haven such as
gold.
Gold has been struggling to extend gains this year as a
recent rally in U.S. and global equities drained money out of
bullion while concerns about central bank selling and a steady
drop in exchange traded funds on selling by large investors
further undermined investor sentiment.
Brent crude futures fell below $100 for the first
time in nine months on Tuesday and last traded down 1 percent at
$99.58 a barrel and U.S. crude traded down 1.3 percent at
$87.60 after hitting a four-month low of $86.06.
Investors will likely reassess their portfolio allocations
for the second quarter, with Japan possibly surprising on the
upside while uncertainty may take a deeper hold on the European
and Chinese economies. The U.S. may be starting to feel the pain
of its fiscal contraction.
"I think the underlying driver is markets around the world
are making an adjustment to some of the major commodity
markets," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
"They're now forecasting that the decline in commodity prices
looks as though it might be happening sooner and that it's going
a bit deeper than analysts had previously forecast."
Shanghai copper fell to an 18-month trough of
51,920 yuan ($8,400) a tonne earlier, tracking losses in
benchmark London copper overnight when it hit its lowest
in a year and a half at $7,085 a tonne. London copper was last
up 1 percent at $7,271 on Tuesday.
YEN SHORTS UNWOUND
Among the few assets that bucked the sell-off and gained was
the yen, as the reversal in recent positioning meant short sales
on the Japanese currency had to be covered.
The dollar fell to a low of 95.67 yen and the euro
also hit a low of 125 yen earlier but the dollar
managed to crawl back nearly two yen and was last at 97.55 yen,
while the euro also recovered to 127.53 yen.
"Assets with large positions being built up will be squeezed
out," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in
Tokyo, noting that equities had been rallying recently on growth
optimism. "In this light, the yen may firm a bit more given the
way the currency's short positions had built up."
A U.S. regional manufacturing report on Monday showed the
pace of growth slowed, the latest indication the economy lost
some steam heading into the second quarter, and coming just
after news the Chinese economy unexpectedly stumbled in the
first three months of 2013.
The sell-off in gold hit metals-sensitive Australian shares
, but they recovered some losses and were down 0.3
percent.
Japan's Nikkei average also trimmed earlier losses
to edge down 0.1 percent, after tumbling as much as 2 percent
earlier as the yen's rebound took a toll on sentiment.