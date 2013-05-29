GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause as US rally raises Fed QE doubts

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan inches down, volatility still high in
Nikkei
* Dollar index hovers near recent highs, dollar eases vs yen
* Fed speculation weighs on Aussie, slips to 19-month lows
* European shares likely inch down
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 29 Asian shares and the Australian
dollar eased on Wednesday as strong economic data rallied U.S.
stocks to record highs, throwing market focus back on to the
possibility of reduced Federal Reserve monetary stimulus in the
future.
European stock markets are expected to track Asian peers
lower, with financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100
, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to
open as much as 0.3 percent lower, while a 0.1 percent rise in
U.S. stock futures pointed to a more solid start at Wall
Street.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent at 467.76, moving towards
Friday's five-week low of 464.99.
But losses were limited, with sentiment underpinned by the
rise in the Dow Jones industrial average to another
record high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. home prices
accelerated by the most in nearly seven years in March, while
consumer confidence picked up in May to its highest in more than
five years.
The rally in global markets overnight was driven by bets on
some funds would leave emerging markets go back to their home
countries, and investors choosing to focus on the growth
implications of strong U.S. data, ignoring that it could add to
speculation of the Federal Reserve scaling back its bond-buying
programme, said Credit Agricole CIB's senior strategist Frances
Cheung in Hong Kong.
"So, back in Asia, investors may be more worried about
expectations for the Fed's tapering off because Asian markets
have been benefitting a lot from the easy money from the U.S.,"
she said. Asian equities markets were likely undergoing a
consolidation and moving sideways while investors try to sort
out their story, she added.
Australian shares added 0.1 percent while South
Korean shares rose 1 percent. Hong Kong shares
fell 0.7 percent but Shanghai shares were up 0.2
percent.
"The falling Australian dollar is leading offshore investors
to offload some of those local assets, that's leading to price
declines. They're trying to avoid getting negative real returns
as the Australian dollar continues to weaken," said Tim Radford,
global analyst at stockbroker Rivkin, of Australian stocks.
Speculation about the Fed's policy has weighed on the
Australian dollar, which has skidded nearly 8 percent in May,
the largest monthly drop since September 2011. The Aussie
plumbed its lowest in 19 months on Wednesday after key
support around $0.9581 finally gave way.
"Breaking through important support levels like that means
it won't settle down for a while. It would be great of course if
you bought it now and it returned to its previous level, but
it's best not to try that," said Kenichi Asada, manager of forex
at Trust & Custody Services Bank.
The Nikkei stock average climbed 1.1 percent in a
volatile session, having nearly lost all gains earlier in the
day.
The Nikkei slumped 7.3 percent on Thursday, its largest
single-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as
global financial markets were shaken by weak industrial
production in China and concerns about the Fed toning down its
aggressive monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought.
Tuesday's stock rally lifted benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
yield to a 13-month peak around 2.17 percent.
Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Wednesday
following the sharp fall in U.S. debt prices.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent against the yen to
102.42, off a two-week low of 100.66 yen hit on Friday, but
still below a 4-1/2 year peak of 103.74 yen touched on May 22.
The dollar index measured against a basket of six key
currencies rose 0.3 percent to remain near its highest since
July 2010 of 84.498 reached on May 23.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.3 percent to $94.75 a
barrel and Brent eased 0.1 percent to $104.11.
"People are starting to realize that the U.S. has got to
lead us out of this economic slump," said Tony Nunan, an oil
risk manager at Mitsubishi in Tokyo. "The main worries are
unemployment and housing, and housing seems to be on a steady
growth path."
Gold edged up 0.1 percent on strong demand from China
after prices fell 1 percent in the prior session, but persistent
outflows from exchange-traded funds capped gains.
Relative calm in risk assets steadied Asian credit markets,
with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade
index little changed from Tuesday.