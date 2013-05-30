GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asian share tumble, dollar slips on QE jitters

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan at six-week low, Nikkei slumps to
five-week lows
* Dollar adjusting as markets ponder Fed implications, hits
fresh low vs yen
* Foreigners kept buying Japan stocks last week, Japan sold
foreign bonds
* Euro seen inching higher in cautious trade
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 30 Japanese equities led a tumble in
Asian shares as the dollar slipped to fresh lows against the yen
on Thursday, as investors worry what might happen if the U.S.
Federal Reserve's winds back its massive stimulus programme.
"The rising yen is just a minor reason that triggered
further selling. The fundamental concern that's been in
investors' heads is the possibility that the Fed is exiting from
quantitative easing," said a fund manager at a U.S. hedge fund.
Despite the slide in Asian shares, European stock markets
are expected to edge higher, with financial spreadbetters
predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to open as much as 0.4 percent higher.
A 0.1 percent drop in U.S. stock futures pointed to a
more sober tone at Wall Street open.
The Nikkei stock average tumbled more than 5 percent
to a five-week low, dragged lower by the dollar's decline to its
lowest since May 10 against the yen, which weighed on exporters.
The Nikkei's rally had been driven by bets for a weakening
yen as a result of the Bank of Japan's bold reflationary
measures to help Japan regain strength.
"It may seem illogical (for the forex market to follow the
Nikkei), but a weaker yen led to optimism for stocks before, so
right now the Nikkei's retreat has initiated a fall in the
dollar-yen too," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist
at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The magnitude of position reshuffling may be greater for the
Nikkei which outpaced the rest of Asian bourses by far with its
38 percent gain since the start of 2013. Bourses in Indonesia
and the Philippines, both of which hit record
highs this year, have shown 19 percent and 21 percent growth
year-to-date.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.8 percent to a six-week low of 463.31.
Sentiment was also weighed as the CBOE Volatility index
, which measures expected volatility in the Standard &
Poor's 500 index over the next 30 days, hit a five-week
high on Wednesday before closing up 2.4 percent.
The dollar also weakened broadly, as Wall Street retreated
on fears that strength in the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to
scale down its aggressive support measures, and as U.S. Treasury
yields eased from multi-month highs on Wednesday.
"Speculation about the Fed may be affecting markets in Asia
which have been rallying on funds flowing in as a result of the
Fed's stimulus," particularly in Hong Kong, said Hirokazu
Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
"But such speculation about the Fed scaling down its
stimulus has been surfacing since the start of the year, and
investors may eventually shift their focus to the region's
moderate growth which will likely improve corporate earnings
prospects, after the current adjustment phase is over," he said.
Australian shares shed 1.2 percent to their lowest
in nearly two months as financials lost ground while weak metals
prices hit miners. Hong Kong shares fell 1 percent while
Shanghai shares eased 0.3 percent.
The dollar fell to a session low of 100.555 yen while
the dollar index measured against a basket of six key
currencies slipped 0.37 percent to 83.347, moving further away
from its highest since July 2010 of 84.498 reached on May 23.
Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo,
pointed to a sense of uneasiness when both U.S. equities and
Treasury yields jumped earlier this week, which suggested stocks
were due for a correction, but views of a potential shift in Fed
policy as the U.S. economy recovers justified a rise in yields
more than in equities.
"The dollar is undergoing adjustments as other markets sort
out this strange situation. But the U.S. economy is resilient,
and if U.S. yields are rising as a result of a positive growth
outlook, then equities will eventually stabilise. In a broader
scope, there is no change in a trend for dollar buying and
selling of the yen and the Swiss francs," Maeba said.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased to
2.12 percent on Wednesday, having reached a 13-month high of
2.24 percent earlier this week.
"In the investment grade space, U.S. Treasuries remain the
single largest risk at the moment. We prefer short-dated
corporate papers and continue to underweight perpetual bonds
given the high convexity risk (from low coupons) in a rising
rate environment," said Arthur Lau, Pinebridge Investments head
of fixed income Asia ex-Japan.
Investors will keep a close eye on upcoming U.S. data
including the week's jobless claims number and first-quarter
gross domestic product data due later in the session.
Japan's capital flows data on Thursday showed foreign
investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week
ending on May 25 while Japanese investors sold a net 1.117
trillion yen of foreign bonds in the same period.
Demand worries continued to weigh on commodities.
U.S. crude futures recovered earlier losses to inch
up 0.1 percent to $93.22 a barrel while Brent rose 0.3
percent to $102.74.
Tumbling stocks underpinned spot gold, which rose as
much as 1 percent and last traded up 0.8 percent to $1,403.16 an
ounce.
"This is a very tricky issue. I don't think Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke really wants to start tapering stimulus, but more and
more policymakers are for it," said Joyce Liu, an investment
analyst at Phillip Futures.