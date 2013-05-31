GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dlr pressured as Nikkei outperforms

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan ease as markets remain nervous about
Fed
* European shares likely to inch higher
* Upcoming China data in focus
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 31 Asian shares and the dollar stayed
pressured while Japanese equities outpeformed on Friday, and
investors remained nervous over whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve might soon taper off the stimulus programme that has
helped send Wall Street soaring.
European stock markets are expected to edge higher, with
financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open up
0.2 percent higher. A 0.1 percent rise in U.S. stock futures
pointed to a steady Wall Street open.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gave up early gains to trade down 0.3 percent,
nearly matching Thursday's six-week low. With a fall of about 4
percent so far in May, the index was set for its worst monthly
performance in a year.
"Generally speaking, we are going to be in a situation where
markets will be looking towards the Fed's quantitative easing to
be wound down finally. We'll see over the next few months
nervousness in risk markets, and equity markets in general,"
said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
Immediate focus for Asia now will be Chinese economic data
due over the coming week and U.S. nonfarm payrolls due next
Friday, he said.
"Between now and then volatility is expected to spike as the
herd tries to read in to every little data point the effect on
future monetary policy," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at Capital
Spreads, said in a note to clients, referring to how markets
have zeroed in on the short term vacillations of whether the Fed
will taper or not.
Global markets rose overnight on a set of
weaker-than-forecast data which pointed to a fragile economy
still in need of monetary policy support.
China shares were ending their best month this year on a
down note, with Hong Kong markets also weak as investors took
profit on outperformers ahead of economic data over the weekend.
"People are getting nervous about the Fed, but it's
important to realise any pullback in quantitative easing is
going to have to be gradual," said Larry Jiang, chief strategist
at Guotai Junan International Securities.
Australian shares inched up 0.2 percent after
touching their lowest in nearly two months the previous session
while South Korean shares rose edged up 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average outshined its Asian
peers with a 1.7 percent gain, after tumbling more than 5
percent to a five-week low on Thursday as exporters took a hit
from the dollar's fall against the yen. The Nikkei scaled a
5-1/2-year peak just last week.
Analysts said the recent correction presents an opportunity
for investors to re-enter the market at better levels.
"It's not a bear market, it's just a correction," said
Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at
100.82, off a three-week low of 100.46 yen reached on Thursday.
The dollar index, measured against a basket of six key
currencies, steadied after touching a three-week low on
Thursday, having hit its highest since July 2010 of 84.498 just
a week ago.
CORRECTION FROM OVERSHOOT
The Nikkei had raced ahead and overshot even relative to the
rapid rate of yen selling, which was inspired by expectations
for bold reflationary measures by the Bank of Japan, so
corrections to Japanese stocks may be steeper than the change in
currencies. In the past week, the Nikkei shed 15 percent
compared to the dollar's 3 percent drop against the yen.
"Given the fact that markets embraced a sliding yen as a
sign that central bank intervention continued to offer a sizable
tailwind for equities, we have to raise the red flag on what if
it doesn't - at least until it does again?," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York, in a note to clients.
"We must acknowledge that there are several headwinds
brewing that could trip up investors."
The heightening volatility in Japanese equities and the yen
had come hand-in-hand with the surge in benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bond yields to a one-year high.
The jump in JGB yields was partly in line with rising U.S.
yields but it also underscored the risk of putting too much
confidence in the BOJ's aggressive bond buying plan alone to
contain increases in Japanese yields, said Hideo Kumano, chief
economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute.
"The Japanese government's growth strategy plan due to be
unveiled early next month will play a significant role in
determining market trends going forward," Kumano said.
The euro recovered the $1.30 level and reached a
three-week high on Thursday, encouraged by the
bigger-than-expected improvement in the European Commission's
economic confidence survey, but commodities remained generally
top-heavy.
"Commodities tend to move in tandem with the dollar, so if
speculation about an eventual shift in the Fed's stance pushes
U.S. yields higher and the dollar rises, that would generally
cap commodities prices," said Bob Takai, general manager of
Sumitomo Corp's energy division in Tokyo.
U.S. crude futures were steady around $93.64 a barrel
and Brent was also little changed at $102.22.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,417.76 an ounce,
helped by the dollar's soft tone.