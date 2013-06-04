GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares creep up, nonfarm payrolls in focus

* Dollar recovers from 3-week lows vs yen, index
* Japan growth strategy eyed for gauge on govt commitment
* Australia keeps rates steady, sees scope for further
easing
* European shares likely to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 4 Asian shares recovered from their
lowest in about six months on Tuesday but investors cautiously
awaited a key U.S. jobs report later in the week as the latest
U.S. factory data blurred the outlook for the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus programme.
European stock markets are expected to rise on the back of
firm overnight U.S. stocks, with financial spreadbetters
predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to open up as much as 0.5 percent. A
0.1 percent drop in U.S. stock futures, however,
suggested a subdued Wall Street start.
Markets remained jittery as investors assessed the
implications of the soft U.S. data that followed a series of
positive reports which sparked speculation the Fed would start
scaling back its aggressive bond-buying stimulus scheme.
Uncertainty stirred by the U.S. manufacturing data added to
the cautionary tone ahead of Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls
report, given that the Fed has specifically targetted employment
levels in its stimulus policy.
Similarly sluggish manufacturing data from China and Europe
suggested an ailing world economy still needed central bank
support.
"The latest economic data from the United States and China
add to growth worries, darkening the earnings outlook of listed
firms," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent to break a four-day losing
streak, after hitting its lowest in nearly six months on Monday.
Australian shares were up 0.3 percent while the
Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent at $0.9722 after
the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged as
expected, but noted some scope for further easing.
Chinese shares were the biggest drag on regional bourses,
with Shanghai shares shedding over 1 percent and pushing
Hong Kong shares down 0.1 percent, after official media
reported that applications by brokerages to start mutual funds
appeared to have stalled. Jitters over possible tightening also
weighed on sentiment.
London copper climbed for a second session, rising
0.2 percent to $7,355 a tone on prospects for an extension of a
demand-supporting U.S. bond buying programme, while the
steadying dollar weighed on gold.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.4 percent to $93.05 a
barrel while Brent eased 0.2 percent to $101.82.
"Oil will remain unstable because of speculation over the
Fed's quantitative easing," said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales
manager at Newedge Japan.
NIKKEI'S HIGH VOLATILITY
Japanese equities continued to face high volatility, swung
around by currency rates as the dollar touched a three-week low
against the yen and other major currencies on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei stock average was last up 1.7
percent, having shed as much as 1.5 percent earlier to a
seven-week low, after tumbling 3.7 percent the day before. The
Nikkei, which had charged up to a 5-1/2-year peak less than two
weeks ago for a gain of 53 percent since the end of 2012, has
now lost 15 percent since then.
Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to
unveil on Wednesday a third tranche of his "Abenomics" growth
strategy, which is expected to focus on the creation of special
economic zones where deregulation and tax cuts can be
implemented in limited geographic areas such as big cities.
Reuters reported that the government could also include in
the announcement steps urging Japan's public pension funds to
boost their investment in equities and overseas.
"For a sustainable rally in the Tokyo bourse led by domestic
institutional investors' buying, it is crucial for the growth
strategy to include tough deregulation and tax cuts to make
financial transactions in Japan attractive," said Xiao Minjie,
an independent economist based in Tokyo.
"Tweaking pension funds' investment policy is a step forward
but it has to be accompanied by structural changes," he said.
Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole
in Tokyo, said implementing the third leg of Abe's growth
strategy was likely to encourage trading: "Changes in pension
investment have been talked about for some time in relation to
Abenomics, but to have an official announcement is different as
that would prompt active fund managers to start buying even if
an actual implementation of changes by pension funds may not be
imminent."
Saito said the dollar's recent fall against the yen took
some hot air out of the rapidly building bullish bets on the
dollar, and warned that markets were poised to resume yen
selling with eyes on Abe's announcement.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 99.81 yen, recovering
from a three-week low of 98.86 set on Monday, while the dollar
index, measured against a basket of six key currencies,
was steady around 82.758, off Monday's three-week low of 82.428.
Volatility gauges underscored market nervousness. The CBOE
Volatility index, which gauges expected volatility in the
Standard & Poor's 500 index, hit a near seven-week high
before settling down 0.12 percent on Monday.
The Nikkei's implied volatility stayed elevated
compared to other markets such as Hong Kong shares.