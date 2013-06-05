GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2013 lows on Fed stimulus jitters

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slips to fresh six-month lows
* Volatile Nikkei still source of instability for Asian
bourses
* Nikkei tumble sparks yen buying as Abe speech offers no
surprises
* European shares likely to fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 5 Asian shares hit 2013 lows on
Wednesday as uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would
begin trimming its massive stimulus programme fanned worries
about funds exiting the region, raising caution before key U.S.
jobs data later this week.
"Wariness over an exit from the Fed stimulus is driving
Asian shares lower on worries that the ample money invested here
could flee, although an improving U.S. economy should be seen as
positive for many export-reliant Asian economies," said Hirokazu
Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
European stock markets will likely ease, with financial
spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX would open down as
much as 0.5 percent. A 0.2 percent drop in U.S. stock futures
also pointed to a lower Wall Street open.
Comments on Tuesday from two Fed officials added to concerns
the world's largest economy will be left with reduced Fed
support at some point this year.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said there must be a
practical limit to the Fed's balance sheet and the central bank
cannot deliver quantitative easing "to infinity," while Kansas
City Fed President Esther George said slowing the pace of bond
buying would not mean tightening U.S. monetary policy and would
help wean financial markets off dependence on ultra-easy money.
Markets have been buffeted by U.S. stimulus jitters since
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last month suggested the potential
roll back of the massive bond-purchase programme this year if
the economy improves further. The Fed's quantitative easing has
been a major source of support for global markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slid as much as 1 percent to a six-month low,
after snapping a four-day losing streak on Tuesday.
Australian shares shed 1.1 percent to a five-month
low as slower-than-expected first quarter growth and weakening
demand for metals in China weighed. Hong Kong shares
slipped 1.2 percent to a six-week low and Shanghai shares
edged down 0.4 percent.
"It's a little tricky at the moment. Nobody quite knows the
timetable for the Fed's tapering, so high dividend names are not
exactly popular right now, but neither are beta names," said
Linus Yip, a strategist with First Shanghai Securities.
Markets showed subdued reaction to HSBC/Markit's purchasing
managers' index for China's services industry, which expanded
modestly in May from April.
Daiwa Securities' Yuihama said stability in Japanese
equities would help calm Asian bourses, which had lately been
taking their cue from Japan's highly volatile stock market.
Trading remained extremely choppy for Japanese stocks, with
the benchmark Nikkei average adding as much as 1.3
percent before beginning a tumble that left it off 3.9 percent
for the day to a fresh seven-week lows. The Nikkei was now up
26 percent for the year, while two weeks ago, when it scaled a A
5-1/2-year peak, its gain for 2013 was 53 percent.
Japanese stocks have been pulled down in recent sessions by
anticipation of Fed tapering and as investors began to wind down
their excessive expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
What appeared to be speculative buying pushed the Nikkei to
session highs and lifted the dollar up along to its day's peak,
before a sharp retreat in the Nikkei sparked yen buying as Abe's
speech on growth strategy offered no surprises, traders said.
Abe pledged to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and set
up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses in the
latest tranche of measures aimed at boosting growth in the
world's third-biggest economy.
"Dollar/yen was completely swung around by the Nikkei, and
the way the Nikkei gyrated seems to suggest that there are still
those who have been hurt by recent volatility and incentives to
sell into rises remain intact," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX
trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent against the yen at 99.65
, after rising to the day's high of 100.47 and the session
low of 99.55, approaching Monday's three-week low of 98.86. The
dollar index, measured against a basket of six key
currencies, was down 0.10 percent at 82.686, near Monday's
three-week low of 82.428.
Amid deepening uncertainty over the course of U.S. monetary
policy, investors have become even more cautious than usual
before monthly nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday as the U.S.
central bank has made an improving jobs situation a precondition
for softening its strong stimulus measures.
"One of the biggest catalysts of uncertainty at the moment
comes from traders trying to solve the conundrum of whether good
news is good or bad and vice versa," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader
at Capital Spreads, said in a note to clients. "Even after the
data is released on Friday, it could be a while before the
markets comes to a conclusion on how to discount it."
U.S. crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $93.57 a
barrel while Brent was steady at $103.22.