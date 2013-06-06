GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares sag to 2013 lows on Fed stimulus jitters

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan hits fresh six-month lows
* Choppy Nikkei touches 2-month lows, swings dollar around
* Worries remain on future of Fed stimulus
* European shares likely to edge lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 6 Asian shares tumbled to fresh 2013
lows on Thursday as growing uncertainty on whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year kept
markets on edge, while turbulence in Japanese equities led to
choppy dollar-yen trade.
European stock markets looks set to stay under pressure,
with financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100
, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to
open down as much as 0.2 percent. But a 0.3 percent rise in U.S.
stock futures pointed to some stability on Wall Street
after Wednesday's slide.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended losses to drop as much as 1.2 percent
to its lowest since late November. It had just snapped a
four-day losing streak on Tuesday.
Global equity markets have been hit recently by the Fed
stimulus concerns, a string of weak data in China and further
evidence of a deep slump in Europe. The fierce selloff in
Japanese equities in the past two weeks has amplified the sour
mood, as it threatened to undermine Japanese policymakers'
ambitious efforts to revive the world's third-biggest economy.
Investors in Asia remained reluctant to plough money into
equities.
Australian shares, tracking Wall Street's overnight
fall, were off 0.8 percent after hitting a fresh 4-1/2-month low
earlier. Hong Kong shares were headed for a sixth loss in
seven days, with Shanghai shares also down. The fall in
U.S. equities triggered by soft U.S. data spurred safe-haven
bids into U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday.
The recent batch of mixed U.S. data has left investors
caught between fears the Fed will reduce its stimulus and worry
that the economy is still weak.
Wednesday's ADP private sector data showed companies had
picked up the hiring pace in May, though job growth remained
sluggish, while the Fed's Beige Book report provided a similarly
sober reading on hiring.
The data suggested U.S. labour conditions may not yet prompt
the Fed to trim its massive bond-buying programme. Still, it has
sharpened the markets' focus on the more important monthly
nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.
"It means the Fed is between a rock and a hard place...
There is not really much they can do," said Credit Suisse equity
strategist Damien Boey in Sydney.
The U.S. central bank has made an improving jobs situation a
precondition for softening its strong stimulus measures.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended down 0.9 percent
on a day of gyrations. The index shed as much as 1.2 percent to
a two-month-low earlier, then rebounded to be up 1.7 percent
before giving up all gains.
On Wednesday, the Nikkei skidded 3.8 percent, extending a
selloff that began on May 23, a day after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke suggested the U.S. central bank could start paring bond
purchases as soon as the Fed's next few meetings if the economy
improves further.
The Japanese equity market was undermined on Wednesday by
disappointment that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's latest tranche
of measures to revive the world's third-biggest economy had
dodged some of the tough decisions.
"The recent fall in share prices may be a signal from market
players that the government should remain committed to
delivering effective policies and not be complacent about a
weaker yen or a rising Nikkei," said Tetsuya Inoue, a senior
researcher at Nomura Research Institute.
"But the Nikkei now offers a good value for long-term
investors who missed the sharp and rapid rally into the May
peak," Inoue said, referring to its 5-1/2-year high scaled just
before the sell-off.
Currency markets have been taking their cues from the Nikkei
and the volatility in Japanese equities spurred choppy trading
in the dollar against the yen. The dollar was up 0.3 percent
against the yen at 99.35, after suffering a one-percent
fall overnight.
"The dollar's longer-term bullish outlook remains intact as
the Fed will eventually start scaling down its stimulus if jobs
continue to be added, while the Bank of Japan will expand its
monetary base," said Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at
Credit Agricole in Tokyo.
"Current market sentiment is very bearish, but it's hard to
see a sharper dollar selling from here."
The euro was steady around $1.3092, showing
resilience despite weak data and ahead of the European Central
Bank's policy meeting later in the day.
The slump in stocks took a toll on Asian credit markets,
with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade
index widening 7 basis points to around 129, its
highest in about seven months.
Some analysts expect the credit markets to stabilize soon.
"I don't see any sustained weakness after the recent spread
widening as it is debatable the U.S. economic numbers will show
consistent strength. We have a neutral position on duration,"
said Thomas Kwan, head of fixed income at Harvest Global
Investments Limited in Hong Kong.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $93.98 a
barrel while Brent inched up 0.1 percent to $103.14.