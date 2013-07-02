GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firmer, Nikkei buoyed by U.S. data

* Japan's Nikkei touches highest level in nearly 5 weeks
* MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan gains 0.2 pct
* Manufacturing data in U.S. and Europe offset China
disappointment
* Gold consolidates after last quarter's 23 pct drop
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 2 Asian stocks rose on
Tuesday with Tokyo's Nikkei hitting its highest in nearly five
weeks after encouraging manufacturing data in Europe and the
United States helped cheer markets fretting about a slowing
Chinese economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.2 percent. Australian shares
climbed 1.5 percent. South Korean shares edged up initially but
later pared their gains and eased 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1 percent to 14,000.22,
heading for a fourth straight day of gains. That would be its
longest winning streak since mid-May, just before a sharp
sell-off that drove the index into bear market territory for a
period.
The Nikkei touched a high of 14,029.36 at one point, its
highest level since late May.
"People are kind of taking off their downside strategies, so
that's helping the upside a little bit," a senior trader at a
foreign bank said, referring to derivative trades among hedge
funds.
The Nikkei's gains followed a rise on Wall Street, which
took heart from data showing U.S. manufacturing expanded last
month, while construction spending neared a four-year high in
May.
Also encouraging, factory activity in Europe showed signs of
stabilisation last month, and British manufacturing recorded its
strongest growth in more than two years.
All these reports helped offset some disappointment over
China, whose own survey on Monday showed a further slowdown in
factory activity.
The reports also highlight an improving trend for the U.S.
economy that could see the Federal Reserve keep to guidance that
it could start dialling down stimulus later this year.
Analysts said that possibility should keep the U.S. dollar
on an upward trajectory over the medium- to longer-term.
"As the U.S. economy pulls ahead of Europe and Japan, and
the Fed changes course, the dollar is at the start of a
multi-year rally," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe
Generale.
Juckes said the dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a currency basket, could rise by 10-15
percent over the medium/longer term.
For now though, the dollar index was taking a breather
having jumped 3.5 percent from June 19 to June 28 to reach a
one-month peak. It last stood at 83.051, just off
Friday's high of 83.344.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.1 percent to 99.58 yen
, hovering near a one-month high of 99.87 yen set on
Monday. The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3056.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.1 percent to $0.9222
. The Aussie remained above a 33-month trough of $0.9110
hit on Monday, however, having bounced from that low as
investors trimmed bearish positions following a bruising 4.7
percent tumble in June.
The steep fall in the currency, which in itself is
stimulatory for the economy, is a key reason many economists
expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep its cash
rate steady at a record low 2.75 percent later on Tuesday.
Only 2 out of 23 economists polled by Reuters see the RBA
lowering its cash rate to 2.5 percent and markets are giving a
less than one-in-five chance of a rate cut. The outcome of the
meeting is due at 0430 GMT.
In commodities, U.S. crude eased 0.1 percent to
$97.90 a barrel.
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,256.29 an ounce,
continuing to consolidate after slumping 23 percent in the
April-June quarter, its worst quarterly loss in at least 45
years.