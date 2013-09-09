GLOBAL MARKETS-China data boosts Asian shares, Nikkei sprints on Olympics

* China trade, inflation data eases worries about sharp
slowdown in China
* Tokyo's Olympic win seen supporting Japanese economy
* Soft U.S. jobs data raise speculation Fed tapering may be
small
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 9 Upbeat Chinese trade and inflation
data lifted Chinese shares to three-month highs and boosted
regional shares on Monday, while Japanese shares rallied and the
yen dropped after Tokyo won its bid to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics.
The dollar licked its wounds and U.S. debt yields were off
two-year highs after a disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday,
which raised speculation the Federal Reserve may minimise the
size of a likely reduction in stimulus many investors expect
later this month.
European shares are expected to open slightly firmer, with
both Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE seen
rising about 0.1 percent, though concerns about U.S. intentions
to strike Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons could
cap the gains.
Mainland Chinese shares surged after Chinese August
inflation data added to optimism following solid trade figures
published on Sunday.
The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings jumped 3.4 percent, hitting its
highest level since early June.
"Market sentiment has been turning more and more positive,
with the A-share market strong. But there's still not a lot of
fresh buying," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.9 percent, with both Hong Kong's Hang
Seng Index and Seoul's Kospi hitting their
highest level in about three months.
China's exports grew 7.2 percent in August, above market
expectations of a 6.0 percent rise from a year earlier.
That was followed by data showing consumer inflation held
steady in August while producer price deflation continued to
ease, another sign of a stabilising economy.
Investors are bracing for more data from China including
industrial production and retail sales on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei share average gained 2.5 percent,
hitting a one-month high as investors bet hosting the Olympics
would boost the economy -- through construction and higher
prices -- by 3 trillion yen ($30 billion) over the coming seven
years.
"In the short-term, this (Olympics-bid win) will be positive
mainly through a boost on Olympic-related shares," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in a
report.
"In the longer run, its impact depends on how much the
government can push for infrastructure investments and promotion
of tourism business but it is likely to be positive for the
Japanese economy and shares," he said.
TAPERING
But investors are also grappling with worries that
withdrawal of the Fed's stimulus could destabilise asset prices
worldwide.
Despite the soft job data, most U.S. primary dealers expect
the Fed to announce at its next policy meeting Sept. 17 and 18
that it will cut the extent of its bond purchases, according to
a Reuters poll on Friday.
"Although the U.S. job data was disappointing on the whole,
the jobless rate fell, inching closer to the 7.0 percent level,
which the Fed said is a threshold to end the quantitative
easing," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed-income strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
"The Fed will start tapering in September, perhaps little by
little, like by $10 billion. It is hard to expect bond yields to
fall before the next Fed meeting," he added.
Others think the Fed could trim its monthly bond buying from
the current $85 billion to an even more modest $5 billion.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields stood at 2.940 percent
, off a two-year high just above 3 percent hit on
Friday.
The dollar index stood at 82.25 , steadying
from Friday's 0.6 percent fall. The euro fetched $1.3175,
off Friday's seven-week low of $1.31045.
Against the yen, the dollar briefly rose to as high as
100.11 yen thanks largely to its strong correlation to Japanese
shares, but quickly gave up gains on profit-taking to stand at
99.65 yen for a gain of 0.5 percent from late last week.
Elsewhere, U.S. crude oil futures slipped slightly
but stayed near two-year highs supported by concerns a possible
military strike against Syria could stir broader conflict in the
Middle East and disrupt oil supplies.