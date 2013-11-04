GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar slips as markets await data cues

* Fed officials offer no fresh clues on stimulus withdrawal
* Focus on U.S. GDP, payrolls data later this week
* Euro under pressure ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting
* Australian shares rise as market awaits RBA decision
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 5 Asian shares edged higher while the
dollar slipped against a basket of currencies in early trade on
Tuesday, after a spate of comments from Federal Reserve
officials offered nothing to suggest that a rollback of the
massive U.S. stimulus is imminent.
The euro, meanwhile, was hobbled by expectations that the
European Central Bank will cut rates further, with a few tipping
action as early as its policy meeting on Thursday
Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, said late on
Monday that it may be appropriate to reduce the quantitative
easing program when there is "compelling evidence of a
sustainable recovery making satisfactory progress toward full
employment."
Earlier on Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
said the central bank need not rush because inflation remains
low, while Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said the tapering
timing "is necessarily uncertain, as it depends on the evolution
of the economy."
Australian shares rose 0.7 percent ahead of the
conclusion of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting
later in the session. The RBA will announce its decision at 0330
GMT and is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged for
a third month amid signs past cuts are filtering through to
economic activity.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.2 percent in early trade.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures were down about 0.1 percent,
after the S&P 500 Index closed up 0.4 percent on Monday,
just shy of a record high.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, slipped 0.2 percent to 80.582,
though it remained well above a nine-month low of 78.998 hit on
Oct. 25.
The euro was slightly down from late U.S. levels at
$1.3508, moving back toward Monday's low of $1.3441, according
to Reuters data. That was its lowest since Sept. 18 and well
below a nearly two-year high of $1.3832 set on Oct. 25, as
investors began to price in the likelihood of ECB easing action.
Money markets were already pricing in the possibility of
looser ECB policy in the coming year and began to show a chance
of a move even in the next few months, with a few big banks
expecting a cut as early as this week.
A rate cut would hurt the euro's rate advantage over other
currencies and make it less appealing for investors.
"We expect the ECB to leave its interest rates and forward
guidance unchanged at Thursday's meeting," strategists at
Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
"However, the latest decline in inflation has raised the
likelihood that the main refinancing rate could be cut again by
25 basis points in December," they added.
The ECB last lowered its refinancing rate in May, to a
record low of 0.5 percent.
Against the Japanese currency, the dollar was slightly
higher on the day at 98.65 yen.
In addition to the ECB, investors will continue to focus on
U.S. data for clues on the timing of when the U.S. central bank
will begin to taper its monthly purchases of $85 billion in
assets.
On Friday, the closely-watched October non-farm payrolls
data will be released. Fed policymakers want to see the
unemployment rate dropping closer to 6.5 percent from the
current 7.2 percent, but economists in a Reuters survey expect
the rate to have edged up in October to 7.3 percent.
Ahead of the jobs data, the third-quarter gross domestic
product report will be released on Thursday. Those figures will
help show how strong momentum was in the economy before last
month's partial government shutdown.
Data on Monday showed orders for a wide range of U.S.-made
capital goods fell more than expected in September, suggesting
companies cut their investment plans. But other recent data
indicated that factory activity accelerated in October.