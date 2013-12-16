GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip, Japan data outshines China

* Share markets drift off in Asia, volumes light
* Investors still no clearer on whether Fed will taper this
week
* Japan business confidence at 6-year high helped by low yen
* Mild disappointment as China manufacturing index dips
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 16 Asian share markets were mostly
lower on Monday with investors just a few short days away from
finding out the fate of U.S. monetary stimulus, in what looks
set to be a very close call indeed.
European shares were expected to open weaker, with Britain's
FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
down as much as 0.5 percent, according to financial
bookmakers.
The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday to
discuss tapering its $85 billion in monthly bond buying and
opinion is divided on whether it will move this week or wait for
January -- or March.
"It's still 50/50 as to whether the Fed will announce
tapering," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP
Capital in Sydney.
Oliver said the case for a December taper is that the U.S.
labour market looks stronger and fiscal risks have diminished
with the budget deal. Against this, inflation remains very low
and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may prefer to see more evidence
that recent employment and spending gains can be sustained.
"I kind of think they should just bite the bullet and start
the process to put an end to the 'will they taper or not' soap
opera," he added.
The cautious mood in markets was aptly encapsulated by
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
which was trading 0.3 percent lower.
The March futures contract for the S&P 500 likewise
dropped 0.5 percent.
Shanghai slipped 1.6 percent as a measure of growth
in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in
December as reduced output offset a pickup in new orders.
The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell
to 50.5 from November's final reading of 50.8, but for a fifth
consecutive month remained above the 50 line which separates
expansion from contraction.
Japan's Nikkei lost 1.6 percent despite a generally
upbeat survey of the country's business sector.
Confidence among big manufacturers improved to its highest
level in six years, the survey from the Bank of Japan showed,
boding well for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies
aimed at ending 15 years of grinding deflation.
Importantly, confidence among small firms was the highest
since 1992, and they are big employers in Japan.
"Conditions had definitely improved, especially if you look
at small firms," said Masamichi Adachi, a senior economist at
JPMorgan in Tokyo.
"Their improvement was much bigger. It means the foundations
of the recovery are getting stronger by the end of this year."
Part of the pick-up comes courtesy of the yen, which hit a
five-year low against both the dollar and euro last week.
On Monday, the Japanese currency regained just a little
ground as dealers trimmed short positions into the Fed meeting.
The dollar bought 102.79 yen, having briefly hit a peak
just shy of 104.00 on Friday. The euro stood at 141.38 yen
, against a top of 142.82.
The dollar index was 0.15 percent lower at 80.090.
Using the low-yielding yen to buy riskier assets has been a
very popular trade as investors bet the BOJ will maintain its
ultra-loose monetary policy and may even ease further next year
when a sales tax hike kicks in.
The euro fetched $1.37545, down from a near two-month
peak of $1.3811 scaled last week. Failure to hold above $1.3800
suggested scope for a retreat back to $1.3695 near term, BNP
Paribas analysts said.
In commodity markets, spot gold was a shade lower at
$1,235 an ounce, after gaining 1.2 percent on Friday.
Brent futures rose above $109 a barrel on Monday as supply
concerns revived after Libya failed to reach a deal with tribal
leaders to end the blockade of several oil-exporting ports.
Brent crude for January was 37 cents higher at
$109.23, after falling to as far as $108.02 in the previous
session, the lowest since Nov. 21.
U.S. crude oil for January delivery edged down 17
cents to $96.43 per barrel. The contract touched a low of $96.26
on Friday, its weakest since Dec. 3.