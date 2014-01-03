GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares roiled by risk aversion; yen rallies

* Asian shares skid after falls on Wall St, European bourses
* Euro runs into profit-taking, while yen gets a lift
* Gold bounces, oil nurses losses on supply outlook
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 3 Asian share markets were under
water on Friday after a sudden reversal in some very popular,
and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion.
The net result was a pullback in the euro, sterling, and
stocks and a bounce for the yen, gold and bonds. Oil prices had
also taken a spill, though for purely idiosyncratic reasons.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 1 percent, with markets from Shanghai to
Sydney all in the red.
The various moves seemed divorced from the news flow, which
was mostly upbeat with global manufacturing ending 2013 on a
strong note as the United States, Japan and Germany all saw
demand pick up.
The fly in the ointment was China where a measure of
activity in the services sector eased back in December, just as
one for manufacturing had on Thursday.
The next hurdle later Friday will be a spate of speeches
from top Federal Reserve policy makers, including outgoing
Chairman Ben Bernanke. Any comments on the outlook for tapering
could affect market sentiment, for good or bad.
On Thursday, the Dow had ended down 0.82 percent
while the S&P 500 lost 0.89 percent. MSCI's 45-country
share index slipped 1 percent.
In Asia, anxious eyes were fixed on Thailand as deepening
political uncertainty lopped another 0.5 percent off stocks, on
top of a 5 percent decline on Thursday. The Thai
currency also took a bath, hitting its lowest since early 2010
at 33.03 per dollar.
Shares in South Korea shed 1.1 percent, though there
the problem was one of a strong won and a weak yen undermining
the competitiveness of the country's huge export companies.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down over 1
percent, on top of a 5 percent decline on Thursday, and at its
lowest since August.
The country's Finance Minister, Hyun Oh-seok, reiterated
that they were closely watching the won and the ongoing
depreciation of the yen, but went no further than that.
EURO SETBACK
In currencies, the euro took a spill as speculators booked
profits on long positions after a strong 2013. The common
currency was stuck at $1.3662 after shedding a full cent
overnight.
The same forces gripped sterling, another strong performer
in recent months. The pound peeled away to $1.6441 from a
28-month peak of $1.6605.
Going the other way, the yen enjoyed a short-covering
bounce. Borrowing in yen to buy higher yielding assets has been
a vastly popular trade, leaving the market vulnerable to sudden,
if usually brief, reversals.
In this case the dollar came off to 104.25 yen after
being as high as 105.44 on Thursday, its strongest level since
October 2008. Likewise, the euro retreated to 142.45 yen
from a peak of 145.12 on Thursday.
The short-covering theme extended to U.S. Treasury debt,
which has been under pressure for pretty much all of the past
two months. Yields on the 10-year note dipped to 2.99 percent
from a top of 3.04 percent, which had been the highest sine
mid-2011.
Gold was another beaten-down asset to get a reprieve. The
metal swung up to $1,230.30 having been as low as
$1,183.80 early in the week.
Oil prices steadied after taking a fall on Thursday as Libya
prepared to restart a major oilfield and on speculation of a
sharp rise in crude stockpiles in the United States.
Brent crude edged up 5 cents to $107.86 a barrel but
that followed a drop of $2.98 on Thursday. U.S. crude was
off 5 cents at $95.39, having shed almost $5 the day before.