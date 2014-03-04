GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares, Russian assets bounce back after heavy Ukraine hit

* European shares bounce at open; Russian shares rebound
* Fear of unrest had kept investors wary over risk assets
* Oil, gold skid on news of Russian exercise withdrawal
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 4 World shares and hard-hit
Russian assets rebounded on Tuesday after Russia's president
ordered troops in military exercises to return to base in what
was seen as a dampening down of immediate tensions in the
East-West crisis over Ukraine.
Russian stocks and the rouble gained while gold
and the safe-haven Japanese yen fell sharply after
President Vladimir Putin ordered back troops that took part in
military exercises in central and western Russia.
There was no word, however, on Russian forces that have
effectively occupied much of Crimea, and financial assets failed
to retrace the entirety of the sharp moves seen globally on
Monday.
European stock markets opened higher, with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 percent, recouping some of the
previous session's steep losses.
"There's a perception that maybe we're going to see a
ratcheting down of tensions and there's a possibility that
President Putin may be open to dialogue... that's why markets
are bouncing," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets UK, said.
"I would be sitting on the sidelines still because it's a
very fluid situation. We're going to continue to see a certain
amount of volatility and it would be a brave investor who dives
back in now."
The FTSEurofirst 300 had sunk 2.2 percent on Monday, with
Russian also having paid a heavy financial price for its
military intervention in Ukraine's Crimea region.
Russian stocks, bonds and the rouble had plunged as Putin's
forces tightened their grip in Crimea, whose population is
mainly ethnic Russian. The rouble-denominated MICEX stock index
was up 3.3 percent on Tuesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added about 0.2 percent in afternoon trade.
The Nikkei ended up 0.5 percent, erasing earlier
losses, on cautious bargain-hunting by investors hopeful that
conflict will be avoided.
The euro stood at $1.3757, up about 0.2 percent.
While it remained off Friday's peak of $1.38255, it hit its
session high of $1.3773 after news of the Russian troop move to
base.
Investors were looking for clues from European producer
price data, out at 1000 GMT, after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Monday that inflation in the euro
zone is "way below" the European Central Bank's goal.
He added the longer it stays at such low levels the harder
it will be to get it back up to the target, and low inflation
has stoked talk that the bank could take policy action to ward
off the threat of deflation, perhaps as early as a policy
meeting on Thursday.
Yields on top-rated European bonds rose as investors moved
out of safe-haven assets, while yields on the lower-rated
Italian and Spanish bonds remained close to eight-year lows,
showing remarkable resilience to global risk aversion in a
further sign worries over the euro zone debt crisis have eased.
"Turn the clock back a few years and these markets would be
hit by contagion," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at
RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"But you see more signs of growth in these countries
...(and) the ECB has backstops in place."
Investors' risk-averse mood had helped the yen, whose gains
unravelled late in the session after the Russian developments.
The yen fetched 101.77 yen to the dollar, down 0.3
percent, and moved away from a one-month high of 101.20 hit on
Monday.
Gold, another traditional safe-haven asset, skidded 0.8
percent late in the Asian session, trading at $1,339.84 per
ounce at 0846 GMT, after the risk-averse mood saw it
touch a four-month high of $1,354.80 on Monday .
Gains in U.S. Treasuries sent the benchmark 10-year yield to
a one-month low of 2.592 percent as prices rose on
Monday, but the yield was last at 2.633 percent in Europe, up
from its U.S. close of 2.608 percent.
The Australian dollar pared initial gains after the
Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady at a record low, as
widely expected. The Aussie was flat at the end of Asian trade,
although it edged higher again at the start of the European day
to $0.8959.