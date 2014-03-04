GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar ride higher on Ukraine relief

* Yen's gains continue to unravel after Putin suggests
conflict not imminent
* Focus shifts to Thursday's ECB meeting, Friday's U.S. jobs
report
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 5 Asian stocks rose and the dollar
held firm in early trade on Wednesday, after remarks from
Russian President Vladimir Putin allayed fears of an imminent
military conflict in Ukraine.
Putin said Russia reserved the right to use all options to
protect compatriots who were living in "terror" in Ukraine, but
that force was not needed for now.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve,
told reporters late on Tuesday that while there is a potential
risk to the U.S. economy from the crisis in Ukraine, it appears
quite manageable so far with commodity markets stable.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent. Australian shares
added 0.9 percent.
"As long as the situation does not worsen in the Ukraine
over the next 24 hours, investors will start to shift their
focus to the outlook for the U.S. labour market," Kathy Lien,
managing director at BK Asset Management in New York, said in a
note to clients.
Economists polled by Reuters expect Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report for February could show a more solid increase of
150,000 jobs last month.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, Putin's remarks helped the S&P
500 attain another record closing high. The yield on
benchmark U.S. Treasuries pulled back from one-month
lows to trade at 2.701 percent in Asia, up from its U.S. close
of 2.690 percent.
The dollar index edged up to 80.150, moving away from
Friday's two-month low of 79.688.
The yen, which rallied on its safe-haven appeal this week as
tensions mounted in Ukraine, shed those gains.
The dollar was buying 102.23 yen, inching away from a
one-month low of 101.20 hit on Monday, while the euro bought
140.41 yen, moving away from a two-week low of 138.75
yen hit on Thursday.
The euro was nearly flat on the day against the greenback at
$1.3740, below Friday's high of $1.3825.
The single currency was likely to tread water ahead of
Thursday's European Central Bank monetary policy meeting. The
ECB could take steps to bolster the region's recovery, as euro
zone inflation has been running well below the ECB's target of
just under 2 percent.
On the commodities front, U.S. crude pulled back
sharply on Tuesday as Ukraine tensions eased and was down 0.1
percent in early Asian trade at $103.25 per barrel.