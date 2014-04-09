GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rebound, firm yen hits Tokyo stocks

* Spreadbetters see mixed European open
* Asian shares rise after Wall St snaps 3-day losing streak
* Yen stays bullish, hits Tokyo stocks
* South Korean won scales 6-year peak versus greenback
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 9 Asian shares rose on Wednesday
after Wall Street reversed a three-day losing streak, but
Japanese stocks dropped sharply after the yen surged on fading
hopes of near-term stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 0.9 percent, taking heart from a
recovery in U.S. stocks overnight.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 2 to 4 points higher; Germany's DAX to open 8
to points higher to 10 points lower; and France's CAC 40
to open 7 points higher to 7 points lower.
Japanese stocks had a tough day on the back of the stronger
yen which erodes exporters' competitiveness and their earnings
when repatriated. The Nikkei dropped 2 percent.
The yen experienced its strongest one-day gain in four weeks
against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, according to
Reuters data.
The rush to buy the Japanese currency came after BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda offered few signs the central bank was
ready to launch additional stimulus in the short term. He also
expressed confidence the economy can ride out the impact of a
sales tax rise.
Kuroda's confidence will be tested in coming months, with
any sign the sales tax hike is undermining the recent recovery
in consumer prices likely to build up hope for further BOJ
easing.
"We haven't changed our view. We still think the BOJ will
have to ease more, and that inflation will be short of its
target by the year-end," said Marcel Thieliant, Japan economist
at Capital Economics in Singapore, who expects the central bank
to ease in October.
"Obviously Governor Kuroda sounded optimistic about the
impact of the consumption tax hike, so for now imminent easing
is certainly not on the cards," he said.
The dollar stood at 102.055 yen, off its three-week
trough of 101.55 hit on Tuesday and still a long way off the
2-1/2 month high of 104.13 against the Japanese currency it
touched on Friday.
The euro was at 140.71 yen after reaching 140.08
on Tuesday, its lowest in over a week. The single currency has
pulled back sharply from a three-week peak of 143.475 scaled a
week ago.
A drop in U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday also dampened the
dollar's appeal. Safe-haven Treasuries have enjoyed support
after Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll data failed to live up to
lofty expectations, prompting markets to re-evaluate their views
on when the Federal Reserve would begin raising rates.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of six major currencies, was little changed at 79.80 and
near lows last seen on March 19.
The greenback's weakness hurled the South Korean won
to a six-year high of 1040.1 versus the dollar. Foreign buying
of Seoul stocks, particularly the likes of global heavyweight
Samsung Electronics also buoyed the won.
The British pound's strong run has also been a focus in
currency markets in recent sessions.
"While the strength of the yen has likely caught many
participants wrong-footed and runs counter to the underlying
theme favouring carry strategies and risk assets, it may be the
pound that is the most surprising," currency strategists at
Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a note to clients.
Sterling stood at $1.6746 not far from a one-month
peak of $1.6755 hit during a Tuesday rally after data showed UK
industrial output rose much faster than forecast in February,
which helped stir expectations for the Bank of England to raise
rates ahead of its peers.
In the commodities markets, gold traded near a two-week high
after rising 1 percent on Tuesday thanks to the sharply lower
dollar and renewed tensions in Ukraine.
Spot bullion traded at $1,312.64 an ounce, not far
off Tuesday's session high of $1,314.43.
The fresh unrest in eastern Ukraine also provided some
support for oil by fuelling fears that tensions between Moscow
and Western powers may disrupt supply from Russia, one of the
world's top oil exporters.
Brent stood little-changed at $107.47 a barrel,
holding most of the gains made when it surged 1.7 percent on
Tuesday.
London copper hovered near one-week highs on Wednesday,
underpinned by a weaker dollar and expectations that demand from
top-consumer China would modestly improve in the seasonally
strong second quarter.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded nearly flat at $6656.00 a tonne.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)