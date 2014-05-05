GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares stumble over China PMI, bonds in demand

* Asian equities fade as HSBC China PMI pulls back
* US & EU bonds supported by soft inflation, safe-haven bid
* Dollar loses ground to yen after failing to sustain
post-jobs rally
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, May 5 Asian share markets took a turn
lower on Monday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing
disappointed, while the simmering conflict in Ukraine kept gold
and sovereign bonds well bid.
Early gains evaporated when HSBC's final reading of its
April PMI for manufacturers in China eased back to 48.1 from a
preliminary reading of 48.3. The survey showed factory activity
in the world's second largest economy contracted for a fourth
consecutive month in April, though the index was up a tick on
eight-month low seen in March.
At least China's services industry fared better, according
to a separate official PMI released on Saturday. That measure
rose to 54.8 in April from 54.5 in March, the National Bureau of
Statistics said.
Shanghai shares slipped 0.4 percent while the Hang
Seng Index shed 1.45 percent, as investors reacted
bearishly the manufacturing PMI.
Australia's market reversed course to end flat,
while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.26 percent.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were
expected to open just a fraction firmer.
Market holidays in Britain, Japan and South Korea thinned
trade, as did caution over the crisis in Ukraine.
Pro-Russian militants stormed a Ukrainian police station in
Odessa on Sunday and freed nearly 70 fellow activists, two days
after over 40 pro-Russian activists died in a blaze at a
building they had occupied.
The tensions were cited as one reason for gold rising
another $5 to $1,305.50 an ounce, after gaining over $14
on Friday.
On Wall Street, the Dow ended Friday 0.28 percent
lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13 percent and the Nasdaq
0.09 percent.
Still, all the indices were up for the week. The Dow and S&P
both added 0.9 percent, and the Nasdaq 1.2 percent.
The soft finish on Friday was a disappointment given the
strength of the U.S. payrolls report.
The increase of 288,000 in U.S. jobs was the largest since
January 2012 and well above forecasts. Unemployment dropped to
6.3 percent, though largely because of a steep fall in
participation as more people left the labour force.
INFLATION ABSENT
Crucially for bonds, there were scant signs of inflationary
pressure in the report with average weekly earnings unexpectedly
soft, just the latest evidence of muted wages growth.
The general absence of price pressures has helped
longer-dated Treasuries rally hard in recent weeks with yields
on 30-year paper diving to 10-month lows on Friday.
That in turn has sharply narrowed the gap between short- and
long-term yields, a flattening of the curve that points to a
marked lessening in inflation fears.
Investors still assume the Federal Reserve will be in no
hurry to raise interest rates. The futures market generally has
a first move pencilled in for the middle of next year and a
slow-paced tightening thereafter.
"For the Fed, the jobs data is strong enough to validate the
status quo - ongoing $10bn per meeting tapering and the first
rate hike in Q2 or Q3 next year," said analysts at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
"But pointing in the other direction is the general
patchiness of data in recent months, ongoing tensions in the
Ukraine, excessive short positioning and perhaps a loss of
bullish sentiment in U.S. equities."
The fall in U.S. yields has also undermined support for the
dollar, which notably failed to sustain a post-jobs rally on
Friday. Against the yen, the dollar drifted down to 101.95
, having retreated from a near one-month peak of 103.03 on
Friday.
The euro was steady at $1.3874 having recovered from
a low of $1.3812 on Friday. The dollar index also eased
to 79.468. It had initially rallied to a high of 79.852 on
Friday, only to then slide as deep as 79.469.
Among commodities, oil prices were mixed in slow trade. U.S.
crude futures gained 13 cents to $99.89 a barrel while
Brent crude eased 6 cents to $108.53.
