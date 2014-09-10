GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take fright on Fed anxiety, dollar shines

* Dollar index near its 2013 peak, yen near 6-year low vs
dollar
* Nikkei down 0.4 pct, ex-Japan Asia MSCI sheds 1.2 pct
* U.S. bond yields up, 2-year yield near 3-year high
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 10 Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday
as markets wagered the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates earlier than expected, sending U.S. bond yields higher
and keeping the dollar well bid near 14-month highs against a
basket of major currencies.
Some regional tech shares took a hit after Apple Inc stock
fell as the initial excitement over its announcement of
new products including a watch, larger iPhones and a mobile
payment service, quickly evaporated.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 1.2 percent. If sustained, it would mark
the largest fall for the regional index in nearly six months.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend, rising 0.3 percent
on the yen's fall as well as expectations of more buying by the
country's pension funds.
European shares are expected to fall follow suit, with both
Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 falling as much
as 0.3 percent.
On Wall Street, Apple's decline and higher bond yields
pushed stocks down. The S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent, the Dow
fell 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
0.9 percent.
The dollar remained well bid after economists at the San
Francisco Fed shocked markets by publishing a paper saying
investors expects a slower rate hikes than the U.S. policymakers
themselves expect.
The research paper ramped up expectations that the Fed will
signal an earlier-than-expected increase in rates at its
policy-setting meeting on Sept. 16-17, possibly by omitting
mention of its commitment to keep rates low "for a considerable
time".
"The markets had probably become too complacent about the
Fed keeping rates low for a long time because of the Ukraine
crisis and so on," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
The dollar's index against a basket of major currencies
rose as high as 84.519 on Tuesday, not far from the July
2013 peak of 84.753. A break above that would take it to levels
unseen since July 2010. It last stood at 84.136.
The euro fell to a 14-month low of $1.2860 on Tuesday
before rebounding to trade at $1.2933. The greenback rose to a
six-year high of 106.475 yen and last traded at 106.26
yen.
The spectre of rising U.S. interest rates dented
higher-yielding currencies that had attracted investors seeking
bigger returns.
"The U.S. economy is in good shape. But look at the rest of
the world; China, Europe, Japan and Brazil. They don't look
particularly good. So people may question whether these markets
can withstand future U.S. rate hikes," said a fund manager at a
U.S. asset management firm.
The Australian dollar hit a 5 1/2-month low of
$0.9168 on Wednesday.
As the dollar rose, gold prices hit a three-month low of
$1,247.15 per ounce on Tuesday and last stood at $1,255.19
.
U.S. bond yields also climbed as investors reassessed the
Fed's rates outlook, with the 10-year yield hitting a five-week
high of 2.509 percent. It was at 2.493 percent in
early Asian trade on Wednesday.
The rate-sensitive two-year yield rose to 0.560 percent
, near its three-year peak of 0.590 percent hit in
late July.
