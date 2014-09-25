GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as Wall Street cheer fizzles, kiwi slides

* Kiwi hits 1-yr low as RBNZ fires warning
* Spreadbetters expect steady start for Europe
* Rejuvenated dollar stalks 6-year high vs yen
* Brent crude steady near $97, capped by ample supply
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 25 Asian stocks slipped on Thursday,
giving back earlier gains as initial cheer from a rebound on
Wall Street fizzled out, while the New Zealand dollar hit a
one-year low after the central bank governor decried the
currency's recent strength.
Spreadbetters expected a steady start for Europe,
forecasting Britain's FTSE to open virtually flat, and
Germany's DAX and France's CAX to both edge up
0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent after touching a four-month
low.
Tokyo's Nikkei retained earlier momentum and rose
1.1 percent, with investors encouraged bt=y the yen resuming its
slide against the dollar.
Wall Street rebounded broadly overnight, buoyed by strong
U.S. housing data and dovish statements from a top Federal
Reserve official.
The New Zealand dollar hit a one-year low of $0.7986
after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme
Wheeler repeated his warning that the exchange rate is
unsustainable and at unjustified levels.
"The statement itself was another intervention threat. The
Reserve Bank is saying that even down at these levels the kiwi
is too high," said Imre Speizer, currency strategist at Westpac.
The kiwi had climbed to a three-year peak of $0.8839 in
July, boosted by prospects of further rate hikes by the RBNZ.
The U.S. dollar, rejuvenated after benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields rose for the first time in four days and as the euro
slumped to fresh lows, edged closer to a six-year high versus
the yen.
The dollar traded as high as 109.34 yen, and a break
above 109.46 would take the greenback to levels unseen since
2008.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's strength
against a basket of major currencies, hit a four-year high of
85.169.
The euro slumped to a fresh 14-month trough of 1.2762
, retaining downward momentum after dropping overnight on
poor German data and statements by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi indicating monetary policy would be kept
loose for an extended period.
The Australian dollar fell to $0.8813, its lowest
since early February, suffering collateral damage from the
kiwi's sharp fall.
For immediate cues the financial markets are eyeing U.S.
jobless claims and durable goods numbers due later in the day
for potential impact on yields and currencies.
In a week filled with appearances by U.S. central bank
officials, investors await Atlanta Fed president Dennis
Lochart's speech due at 1730 GMT.
In commodities, Brent crude steadied near $97 a barrel after
bouncing from its lowest in 26 months, but abundant supply
continued to drag on prices.
Brent was down 21 cents at 96.74 a barrel.
Gold extended losses, reacting to stronger equities and
robust U.S. economic data that curbed its safe-haven appeal, and
the metal looked likely to fall back towards January's lows as
the dollar index rallied to four-year highs.
Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,214.27 an ounce.
(Additional Reporting by Ian Chua, Naomi Tajitusu in Sydney and
Wellington; Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon Cameron-Moore)