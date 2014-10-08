GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid, bonds benefit on global growth worries

* Asian equities follow Wall Street, Europe lower
* Yen holds gains as sliding Treasury yields drag on dollar
* Oil hits new lows, investors wager on slowing world
inflation
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 8 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as
worries about waning global growth lifted safe-haven bonds and
the yen, while shoving oil prices to their lowest in more than
two years.
Government bonds were in big demand as investors wagered
global inflation would continue to slow and even put off the day
when U.S. interest rates might rise.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due
later in the session and markets will be acutely sensitive to
how the debate between hawks and doves on the committee was
playing out.
In Asia, Japan's Topix shed 1.5 percent while the
Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, while Australia's main index
lost 0.7 percent.
China's markets were relatively steady as they returned from
a week-long break, with Shanghai flat, but Hong Kong
shed 0.7 percent.
A private survey of China's services sector showed growth
eased a touch in September, but that only served to reinforce
expectations of further stimulus measures by Beijing.
Stimulus is also very much on the cards in Europe after
German industrial output suffered the biggest decline since the
height of the financial crisis, piling pressure on the European
Central Bank to be more urgent in its actions.
The IMF on Tuesday shaved its global growth forecast to 3.3
percent for this year, from 3.4 percent, warning of weakness in
the euro zone, Japan and big emerging markets such as Brazil.
The IMF sees a 30 percent chance that the euro zone will
fall into deflation and a nearly 40 percent risk it will slide
into a recession over the next year. Data on Tuesday signalled
Japan may already be in a mild recession.
"Weak numbers like the German production report fuel concern
that ECB stimulus will be inadequate given the gloomier news,"
said Westpac analyst James Shugg.
"With the IMF waving its knife at its global growth
forecasts, U.S. markets couldn't avoid the downdraft either."
The Dow fell 1.6 percent, while the S&P 500
lost 1.51 percent and the Nasdaq 1.56 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 also shed 1.5 percent.
WHAT INFLATION?
Inflation swaps for the euro zone, which essentially show
what investors think inflation will average over the next five
years, have been in precipitous decline, touching an historic
low of 1.89 percent this week.
This is one of ECB President Mario Draghi's favoured
measures of inflation and its decline was a major reason the
central bank launched a fresh stimulus package last month.
But the downdraft in inflation expectations is hardly
confined to Europe. The U.S. swaps rate has sunk to 2.62 percent
, from 2.88 percent in August, even as the run of
U.S. economic data has been generally encouraging.
Likewise, longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields have fallen
noticeably as investors price in low inflation for longer.
Yields on 30-year bonds are now at their lowest
since May 2013 at 3.05 percent, while their premium over
two-year yields shrank to the smallest since late 2012.
Futures contracts predicting the course of the Fed funds
rate <0#FF:> have rallied hard in recent days as the market
pushed out the date for the first hike.
They now show less than 50 basis points of tightening for
2015 and all of it in the second half of the year.
The fall in U.S. yields dragged the dollar down from its
recent highs. The dollar index was at 85.769, off a
four-year peak of 86.746 hit on Friday.
The dollar initially slid as far as 107.76 yen,
before steadying at 108.23, still off a six-year high of 110.09
set a week ago. The euro edged up to $1.2646, and away
from a two-year trough near $1.2500.
Commodities were under pressure on fears of weakening global
demand. Brent crude oil fell 39 cents to $91.72 a
barrel. It hit $91.25 on Monday, the lowest since June 2012.
U.S. November crude eased another 38 cents to $88.47
a barrel, uncomfortably close to its recent trough of $88.18.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)