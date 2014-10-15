GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stabilise, mood still fragile amid economic gloom

* Asia stocks post modest rebound after days of losses
* Spreadbetters expect lower open for Europe
* China consumer inflation slows to 2010 level
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 15 Asian stocks regained a semblance
of stability on Wednesday following days of steep losses, but
sentiment remained fragile as benign Chinese inflation data and
gloom in the euro zone economy added to signs of a faltering
global economic recovery.
In a reflection of the cautious mood, spreadbetters saw a
lower open for Europe, forecasting Britain's FTSE to
start as much as 0.2 percent lower, Germany's DAX down
0.17 percent and France's CAX 0.4 percent lower.
"Against a backdrop of deteriorating economic data it will
remain difficult for stocks to rally meaningfully, unless
earnings and guidance expectations come in above consensus, not
only in the U.S., but also in Europe as well," Michael Hewson,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note to clients.
The dollar steadied after disappointing data out of Germany
and Britain checked the euro's recent bounce.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
managed to put on 0.27 percent, pulling away
from seven-month lows hit at the start of the week.
Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 0.6 percent, poised to end a
five-day losing streak that drove it to a two-month trough on
Tuesday.
"For now the market has calmed and there's some short
relief. It's a natural rebound," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex in Tokyo.
Concerns over faltering global growth triggered a bruising
selloff in global equity markets in the past week as a run of
weak data showed no signs of abating.
Latest numbers from China showed the country's inflation
rate slowed more than expected in September to a near five-year
low, adding to concerns the world's second biggest economy
continues to lose momentum despite a raft of stimulus measures.
"Policymakers in Beijing should begin to be concerned that
global disinflationary pressures are spreading to China," said
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB in
Hong Kong.
Overnight, a closely watched ZEW survey showed German
analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time
in nearly two years in October.
Adding to the gloom, the German government cut its growth
forecasts, euro zone industrial production fell, British
inflation slowed sharply in September and Fitch warned it may
cut France's credit rating.
Underscoring the worries over growth, South Korea's central
bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three
months.
The heightened risk-averse environment allowed safe-haven
government debt to thrive.
U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds have rallied this week,
with the yields on the latter hitting record lows on Tuesday
after data reinforced fears the euro zone may be slipping into
recession.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's strength
against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at
85.922 as the downbeat German data took a toll on the euro.
The dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 107.26 yen, having
pulled back from a one-month low of 106.68 hit the previous day.
The euro traded little changed at $1.2641.
In commodities, U.S. crude bounced slightly after posting
its biggest percentage loss in about two years overnight on a
downgrade in global oil consumption forecasts, projections for
another big boost in shale oil and reluctance by OPEC members to
cut output.
U.S. crude was up 34 cents at $82.18 a barrel,
although mounting evidence of slackening demand and unrelenting
U.S. shale output are expected to keep applying downward
pressure on the commodity in the mid- to long-term.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Wilson in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)