GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian share gains fade after China GDP, Europe could be brighter

* China growth slows, but economy grew slightly more than
expected
* Nikkei slips 2 pct, giving back half of Monday's rally
* Falling U.S. Treasury yields sap appeal of greenback
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 21 Asian shares languished after
giving up small gains on Tuesday, as modest relief on data
showing the Chinese economy grew slightly more than expected was
replaced by lingering concerns of weakening momentum in the
world's second-biggest economy.
European shares might fare better at the open, with
financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100
would open up 0.1 percent, while Germany's DAX and
France's CAC 40 were each seen up 0.2 percent.
"Today's session in Europe was set to take a fairly strong
lead from the U.S., and open significantly higher this morning,
but Chinese Q3 GDP data appears to have taken some of the edge
off," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote
in a note to clients.
China's gross national product expanded 7.3 percent between
July and September from a year earlier, slightly above
expectations but slower than the 7.5 percent clocked in the
second quarter.
It was also the weakest growth rate in nearly six years,
putting at risk Beijing's official annual growth target for the
first time in 15 years and adding to worries that China is
becoming a drag on the global economy.
"The data was better than I expected, more optimistic than
we thought. But we definitely cannot achieve the 7.5 percent
growth target this year," said Lin Caiyi, chief economist at
Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.
Other data showed factory output rose 8.0 percent in
September from a year earlier, beating expectations for a 7.5
percent increase and up from August's six-year low of 6.9
percent.
However, fixed asset investment and retail sales figures
were weaker than expected, suggesting that Beijing still has
reason to announce a fresh round of economic support measures
though analysts don't see aggressive stimulus steps.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
erased modest gains made after the Chinese
figures, and bobbed around the previous session's close. The
Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average extended losses and
closed down 2 percent as the yen strengthened and investors
locked in profits after the previous session's 4 percent rally.
The market also latched on to vague comments from welfare
minister on a $1.2 trillion public pension fund as an excuse to
take profits from outsized gains the previous day on hopes of
more stock buying by the fund.
Wall Street marked solid gains overnight despite a quarterly
earnings miss from IBM, and Apple Inc posted a
better-than-expected 12 percent jump in revenue after the close.
Early on Monday, Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard
Fisher told CNBC television that last week's turbulent trading
should not stop the Fed from ending its third round of
quantitative easing. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher also
wrote in an Economic Letter released Monday the economy could be
fully recovered from the effects of the financial crisis and
recession as early as next year.
The consensus view is that the Fed will decide to wrap up
its bond purchases for QE3 later this month, at its Oct 28-29
policy meeting, while short-term interest rates futures implied
markets do not expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates until
late 2015.
Those expectations, combined with fears about the Ebola
virus and fighting in the Middle East, have kept benchmark
Treasury yields not far above 2 percent, and capped the dollar's
gains.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes slipped to
2.137 percent in Asian trade, compared to Monday's U.S. close of
2.183 percent.
The dollar skidded about 0.6 percent against the yen
to 106.29 yen, while the euro added 0.2 percent to buy
$1.2827.
The Australian dollar, often seen as a liquid proxy
of China's growth prospects given Australia's large trade
exposure to the Asian giant, jumped a quarter of a U.S. cent
after the Chinese data and held onto to much of those gains.
The Aussie rose to a session high of $0.8828, and was last
up about 0.5 percent at $0.8824.
In commodities trading, spot gold added about 0.3
percent to $1,249.60 an ounce, bolstered in part by renewed
physical demand related to Diwali, India's major bullion-buying
event this week.
Brent crept down slightly to $85.33 a barrel, while
U.S. crude inched up to $82.73.
(Additional reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Eric
Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)