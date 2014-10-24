GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures tumble on reports of NY Ebola case

* Risk sentiment hit by first Ebola case in NY
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 24 U.S. stock futures tumbled while
safe-haven assets such as the yen and U.S. bonds gained on
Friday after a doctor who returned to New York City from West
Africa tested positive for Ebola.
S&P 500 mini futures fell as much as 0.7 percent,
slipping from two-week highs hit the previous day on budding
optimism from corporate earnings and the global economy.
European shares looked set to slip, with France's CAC 40
seen falling by as much as 0.7 percent and Germany's DAX
and Britain's FTSE by 0.5 percent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan slipped 0.1 percent, though
Japan's Nikkei share average bucked the trend rising 1.0
percent, led by gains in drug companies.
"Just when markets got some relief on the world economy, we
had this news. Obviously people who have just made bullish bets
(on the economy) will close their positions as no one can tell
exactly what is going to happen," said the head of currency
trading at a Western bank's Tokyo branch.
The first diagnosed case of Ebola in the world financial hub
of New York sent investors rushing to traditional safe-haven
assets.
As U.S. bond prices gained, the 10-year U.S. yield fell back
to 2.250 percent from Thursday's two-week high of 2.300 percent
.
In the currency market, the yen gained 0.3 percent to 107.95
yen to the dollar.
Risk asset prices had risen on Thursday after upbeat U.S.
corporate earnings, solid U.S. economic data, and an unexpected
uptick in euro zone business sentiment helped ease concerns that
the global economy was losing momentum.
Results from Caterpillar Inc and 3M Co
reassured investors that companies with large overseas revenue
streams could deliver solid profits, despite concerns about
global economic growth.
The markets had ignored positive earnings earlier this
month, when the world's share prices hit multi-month lows,
overwhelmed by fears that sluggishness in Europe and Asia could
deal a severe blow to the U.S. economy as well.
But a steady flow of solid earnings helped to ease many such
concerns for now.
With 177 of the S&P 500 companies having posted
third-quarter results, 69.5 percent have beaten expectations,
better than the 67 percent beat rate over the past four
quarters, and higher than the 20-year average of 63 percent,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits also held below
300,000 for a sixth straight week last week.
In the euro zone, a survey showed businesses performed much
better than anyone expected this month, even though it also
pointed to strong deflationary pressure in the region.
The euro drew some support from the surprise strength in the
euro zone data, but was still near a two-week low of $1.2614 hit
on Thursday. It last stood at $1.2657.
Investors are turning cautious ahead of Sunday's release of
the European Central Bank's stress test results on the euro
zone's 130 biggest banks.
In addition, some focus could fall on the parliamentary
election in Ukraine on Sunday. Stability could benefit the
European economy, which has suffered from the fall in trade with
Russia on tit-for-tat sanctions between the West and Moscow.
"I suspect one often overlooked reason for the market's
rebound since the middle of this week was signs of easing
tensions between Russia and Ukraine," said Soichiro Monji, chief
strategist at Daiwa SB Investments, pointing to progress in gas
talks between Russia and Ukraine last week.
President Petro Poroshenko's bloc holds a big lead, but if
the populist Oleh Lyashko's Radical party makes a very strong
showing, Poroshenko may have the awkward task of seeking the
support of a politician who has been sharply critical of his
peace plan and his contacts with Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
Sunday will also see presidential election in Brazil, where
stocks and the currency have suffered on expectations that the
current President Dilma Rousseff is likely to beat her rival,
Aecio Neves, who is seen as more market-friendly.
The Bovespa stock index hit a six-month low while
the Brazilian real slumped to a 9-1/2-year low on Thursday.
