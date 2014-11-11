GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares outperform, crude continues drop

* European markets seen opening higher after Wall Street
gains
* Nikkei jumps on speculation of snap election, delayed tax
hike
* U.S. Treasury yields edge up ahead of U.S. Veteran's Day
holiday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japanese shares outperformed in
Asia on Tuesday, with the Nikkei stock average rising to a
7-year high as speculators snapped up futures and call options
as they wagered that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may postpone a
planned sales tax increase.
Some of that lustre, as well as fresh closing highs on Wall
Street overnight for both the S&P 500 and the Dow
industrials, was seen rubbing off on European bourses.
"European equities are set to perk up on overnight gains in
the U.S. and Asia. Confidence in the U.S. economy seems to be
brushing off any domestic concerns and the bulls are running
with it," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in a
note.
Capital Spreads predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would
edge up 9 points, or 0.1 percent; France's CAC 40 would
open up 13 points, or 0.3 percent, and Germany's DAX
would open 20 points higher, or 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
wavered between positive and negative territory
and was last down about 0.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average surged more than 2
percent, brushing a 7-year high and extending gains as the yen
turned lower in afternoon trade and futures jumped as investors
pondered the possibility Abe may postpone a planned sales tax
increase and call early elections.
Local media reported on Tuesday that Abe might call a snap
vote before the end of the year if he decided to delay a planned
hike in the national sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent that
is scheduled to take place in October 2015.
An April hike in the sales tax by three percentage points
chilled consumption in the second quarter, driving the Japanese
economy into its biggest slump since the global financial
crisis.
Sentiment was also boosted by the Bank Of Japan's move on
Monday to purchase 38 billion yen ($331.2 million) of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as part of its expanded economic
stimulus steps. The news was announced after markets closed on
Monday.
Data released before the open showed Japan's current account
surplus rose more than expected in September from a year
earlier, as income from investments overseas bolstered the
balance of payments.
Chinese shares turned down 0.7 from a three-year
high earlier in the session, a day after they surged 2.5 percent
on announcement of a deal that will give global investors easier
access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market.
Crude oil prices shrugged off concerns about conflicts in
Libya and Ukraine and extended losses. Fears about a global
supply glut and slowing growth have pushed oil prices down
nearly 30 percent since June. U.S. crude shed about 0.4
percent to $77.10 per barrel, while Brent crude shed 0.3
percent to $82.08.
U.S. Treasury prices slipped overnight, putting a solid
floor under the dollar as yields ticked higher. U.S. bond
markets and government offices will be closed later on Tuesday
in observance of the Veterans' Day holiday, while other markets
will trade.
The dollar added about 0.3 percent on the day to 115.18 yen
, moving back toward Friday's seven-year peak of 115.60.
The euro was steady on the day at $1.2424, holding
above a two-year trough of $1.2358 touched on Friday, but
strategists said the single currency remained vulnerable.
"Our global flows data showed selling by both hedge funds
and real money accounts post ECB in near record amounts. With
both sectors not yet approaching oversold territory, there
should be further room for continued selling," Citigroup's
foreign exchange strategist Todd Elmer said in a note.
Investors had locked in gains on long dollar positions as
Treasuries rose after headline U.S. payroll figures on Friday
fell short of high expectations. The report still provided
evidence of solid improvement in employment conditions, and
underscored the brighter U.S. economic picture compared with
Europe and Japan.
The Federal Reserve's monthly labour market conditions
index released Monday showed an unchanged 4.0 level for October,
which also allayed some concerns.
Diverging monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and both
the European Central Bank as well as the Bank of Japan have
lifted the dollar against its major rivals in recent weeks.
Spot gold was slightly higher at $1,151.25 an ounce
after the previous session's 2 percent slide.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)