GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks jump as China, Europe step up stimulus

* Sources say China ready to ease further after rate cut
* Euro near 28-mth trough as ECB's Draghi vows to fight
deflation
* Most Asian markets higher, Japan off on holiday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 24 Asian markets rallied on Monday
with shares in Shanghai hitting three-year highs as the prospect
of further policy stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk
appetites globally while sending the euro skidding.
The single currency was near 28-month lows having shed 1.2
percent on Friday when European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi surprised by declaring his commitment to fighting
deflation.
That came hot on the heels of an unexpected cut in interest
rates from the People's Bank of China, and sources told Reuters
Beijing was ready to ease further to head off slowing inflation.
"China's rate cut adds to the determination of global policy
makers to avoid deflation and support growth," said Shane
Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP Capital
in Sydney.
"While U.S. quantitative easing may have ended, it's being
replaced by QE in Japan and Europe and rate cuts in China," he
added. "This in turn augurs well for shares and other growth
assets."
Wasting no time, the Shanghai Composite Index shot
up 2.1 percent. The CSI300 Index of the largest
companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen leapt 2.9 percent,
while Hong Kong gained 1.9 percent.
Tokyo's market was closed for a holiday on Monday, but
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 1.2 percent - its biggest daily gain in a
month. Australia's main index climbed 1 percent.
European shares were expected to extend Friday's gains on
signs the ECB is inching ever closer to outright purchases of
government bonds.
"We will do what we must to raise inflation and inflation
expectations as fast as possible," Draghi told an audience of
bankers in Frankfurt on Friday.
The comments took a heavy toll on the euro which was stuck
at $1.2390 having shed almost two cents on Friday. That
was just a whisker away from a two-year low of $1.2358 plumbed
earlier in the month.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 146.09, having
dropped from a high of 148.43 on Friday.
The greenback was buying 117.91 yen, off a seven-year
high of 118.98 set last week. It had faded just a little on
Friday after Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen's
recent fall was "too rapid" and undesirable.
The euro nursed particularly heavy losses against the
Australian dollar, which was given an added boost by the China
rate cut. It traded at A$1.4261 after shedding nearly
2 percent.
Sources said China's leadership and central bank were ready
to cut rates again and loosen lending restrictions, concerned
that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt defaults,
business failures and job losses.
The cut in rates was the first in more than two years and
reflected a change of course by Beijing which had finally
decided that a bold monetary policy step was required to
stabilise the world's second-largest economy.
In commodity markets, oil edged up ahead of a key meeting of
OPEC on Thursday amid uncertainty on whether producers would
agree on a meaningful cut in output to support prices. Brent
gained 37 cents at $80.73 a barrel, while U.S. crude
rose 31 cents to $76.82.
Gold was steady around $1,200 an ounce, as traders
cheered the prospect of more global stimulus.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)