GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold tumbles after Swiss referendum, oil hits 5-yr low

* Gold falls 2 pct at one point, Swiss franc dips after
referendum
* Oil hits 5-year low as OPEC shock continues to reverberate
* Asian shares down almost 2 pct, Japan bucks trend
* Dollar shines as deflation fears grow in Japan, Europe
* European shares seen falling as much as 0.6 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 1 Gold prices tumbled on Monday after
Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals to boost gold
reserves in a referendum, joining a broad rout in commodities
that sent copper and oil prices to four- and five-year lows.
The slide in the oil and commodity prices is hurting many
assets tied to the resource sector - from Australian mining
shares to the Malaysian ringgit.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.9 percent, hitting six-week lows.
U.S. stock futures also slipped 0.4 percent, though
some market players think the fall could stem partly from
disappointing sales at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping
season last Friday.
European stocks are expected to fall, with Germany's DAX
and France's CAC40 seen shedding 0.6 percent.
Gold fell more than two percent at one point to $1,142.90
per ounce, its lowest level in more than three weeks,
while silver was also hit, falling more than six percent to a
five-year low below $14.50 per ounce.
The Swiss gold reserves proposal, had it been approved,
would have compelled the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to more than
double its gold reserves and banned it from ever selling the
metal, threatening its ability to defend a 1.20 euro cap on the
Swiss franc imposed at the height of the euro zone crisis.
The Swiss franc dipped to 1.2042 on the euro from
1.2018 at the end of last week, though the Swiss currency is
supported by investors who still regard it as one of the safest
currencies in the world. It last stood at 1.2040.
"The result should of course temporarily relieve the
pressure on the SNB's currency floor, albeit whilst doing little
or nothing in our opinion to reverse the fundamental downward
trajectory of EUR/CHF," said JPMorgan analyst Paul Meggyesi.
Oil prices hit five-year lows, unable to find a bottom
despite their biggest fall in 2 1/2 years last week after OPEC
held back from cutting output in the face of a supply glut.
U.S. crude briefly fell more than three percent to a
five-year low of $64.10 per barrel, with the fall from June
exceeding 40 percent. It last stood at $64.56, down 2.4 percent.
Adding fuel to the fire, Saudi Arabia's oil minister told
fellow OPEC members last week that they must combat the U.S.
shale oil boom.
"They (OPEC) can get by at $60 a barrel, but that price
would knock out a fair whack of the competition - much of U.S.
shale oil for example - as well as put investment in future
capacity growth firmly on the back-burner," ANZ analysts said in
a note. "They're playing the long game, banking that others
can't."
Copper also fell to as low as $6,230.75, piercing
through its March low to hit its lowest levels since mid-2010.
It last stood at $6,245.50, down 1.7 percent.
The Australian dollar fell more than one percent to a
four-year low of $0.8417 as did the Malaysian ringgit,
which fell to 3.437 to the dollar.
Adding salt to commodities' wounds, Chinese official
manufacturing data suggested growth is slowing in China, demand
from which has supported commodity prices for years.
Sliding oil and raw material prices have stirred deflation
fears in the euro zone and Japan, cementing expectations that
the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will take more
steps to support their respective economies.
The dollar, taking advantage of such concerns, attracted
bids against the euro and yen.
The euro was slightly weaker at $1.2449 after having
fallen on Friday on news that annual inflation in the euro zone
cooled to a five-year low of 0.3 percent in November.
Many traders expect the ECB may signal further action later
this week to ward off deflation.
The dollar also hit a seven-year high of 119.03 yen
and the dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, rose to 88.451, a
four-year high.
"Given that the Fed is going to raise rates next year, the
monetary policy divergence should support the dollar," said Osao
Iizuka, the head of FX trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The yen's fall and lower commodity prices helped Japanese
shares, with the Nikkei posting 0.8 percent gains to
close at seven-year high.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)