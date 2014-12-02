GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take heart from oil bounce, dollar capped

* Commodity currencies helped by oil bounce, dollar capped
* Spreadbetters see mostly higher open for European bourses
* 5-year JGB yield hits record low day after Moody's
downgrade
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 2 Asian equities rose on Tuesday,
with a rebound in crude oil and other commodity prices favouring
the stock markets of resource-exporting countries.
Crude oil held on to its gains after rebounding sharply
overnight from five-year lows. The bounce in commodities
including iron ore, copper and gold was also good for commodity
currencies such as the Canadian and Australian dollars.
"Yesterday much of the move higher right across the entire
commodity complex...suggests that there was a strong element of
people increasing their allocation to commodities, taking
advantage of these low prices," said Mark Keenan, head of
commodities research Asia at Societe Generale.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 0.6 percent.
Buoyed by a relief rally in resource firms, Australian
shares rose 1.4 percent.
Chinese shares also posted solid gains after Monday's soft
manufacturing data added to speculation that China may implement
further stimulus measures. The Shanghai composite index
climbed 1.3 percent.
Europe was seen catching some of the updraft from Asia, with
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE and France's CAX
to open 0.1 percent higher, while Germany's DAX
was seen opening flat.
Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and equities mostly
shrugged off a downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating by
Moody's on Monday.
The five-year JGB yield in fact touched a record low of
0.090 percent on Tuesday, while Tokyo's Nikkei
average pared earlier losses and rose 0.5 percent.
The rating agency downgraded Japan by one notch to A1 from
Aa3, after Japan opted to postpone an increase in sales tax
intended to tackle its debt burden.
"It can be said that the sales tax delay had gained the
support of the international community as it was meant to help
the economy amid a slowdown, and the downgrade is unlikely to
change such views," said Masafumi Yamamoto, a market strategist
at Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
"As for JGBs, which are more directly impacted by
downgrades, any effect is likely to be temporary thanks to the
Bank of Japan's quantitative easing. Past downgrades have also
had little impact on JGBs," he said.
The dollar was steady at 118.480 yen. In turbulent
trade immediately after Moody's downgrade of Japan the greenback
jumped to a seven-year high of 119.15 but its gains were pared
as the rebound in oil prices lifted commodity currencies against
the greenback.
The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.1327 per USD from a
one-month low of C$1.1459 and the Aussie fetched
$0.8512, pulling away from a 4-1/2 year low of $0.8417.
U.S. crude oil was down 0.6 percent at $68.61 a barrel,
after posting a 4 percent rise overnight from a five-year low of
$63.72 as bearish positions were squeezed.
Gold, beaten down after Switzerland on Sunday voted against
a proposal to boost gold reserves, also held on to the bulk of
its gains after rebounding sharply on spillover support from the
bounce in oil.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,205.33 an ounce
after gaining 3.7 percent the previous day.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Byron
Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Eric Meijer)