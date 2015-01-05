GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slides to 9-year low; Asia shares and oil wobble

* Euro falls below $1.20 as investors bet on ECB easing
* Shares softer after lacklustre manufacturing surveys
* Oil hits 5-1/2-yr lows, shackle commodity currencies
* European shares seen falling 0.2-0.4 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 5 The euro hit a nearly nine-year low
versus the dollar on Monday as investors bet on quantitative
easing by the European Central Bank while soft manufacturing
surveys pushed down shares and sent oil prices to 5 1/2-year
lows.
European shares are expected to dip, with Britain's FTSE
seen falling by up to 0.4 percent. Germany's DAX
and France's CAC are both seen falling as much as 0.2
percent.
The euro fell to as low as $1.18605, its weakest
level since March 2006, having fallen below an important support
at $1.20. The common currency last traded at $1.1926, down 0.6
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.
In an interview with German financial daily Handelsblatt
published on Friday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the risk of
the central bank not fulfilling its mandate of preserving price
stability was higher now than half a year ago.
"The market took his comments to mean that he is ready to
adopt quantitative easing," said Shin Kadota, chief forex
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Economists forecast that Wednesday's euro zone inflation
data will show that in December prices fell 0.1 percent, the
first decline since 2009.
That should fan expectations the ECB could ease its policy
as soon as Jan. 22, when it holds its first policy meeting this
year.
Also underscoring the pressure on central banks to implement
more stimulus, business surveys last week showed factories
struggled to maintain growth across Europe and Asia.
Even in the United States, which is seen as one bright spot
in the global economy, the pace of manufacturing growth slowed
more than expected in December.
That sapped investor appetite for stocks, with Wall Street
shares ending mostly flat on the first day of trade in 2015 on
Friday, after stellar gains of 11.4 percent in the S&P500 index
last year.
S&P futures dipped 0.1 percent in early Asian trade
on Monday while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2 percent on the first trading
day of the year.
Chinese shares, however, maintained their bullish tone since
last year on hopes of more stimulus, as property shares jumped
on local media reports saying mortgage restrictions had been
loosened.
The CSI300 index, hitting a five-year high, added
more than 3 percent on the first trading day of 2015. It rallied
52 percent last year.
Oil prices, whose decline of more than 50 percent from peaks
in June last year rattled many energy producers, hit a
5-1/2-year low as global growth concerns fanned fears of a
supply glut.
Brent crude futures dropped as low as $55.36 a
barrel, also its lowest since May 2009, before edging back to
$55.42, still down a dollar.
"Oil demand is unlikely be robust this year when we look at
the state of economies in China, Japan and Europe," said Yusuke
Seta, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
That did not help commodity currencies such as the Canadian
dollar, which fell to C$1.1843 to the U.S. currency,
its lowest level since mid-2009.
The Australian dollar likewise dropped to a 5-1/2-year low
of $0.8036.
The U.S. dollar also surged against the Swiss franc and
sterling, extending a recent bull run as markets wagered a
relatively healthy U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to
raise rates in the middle of this year.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk)