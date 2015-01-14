GLOBAL MARKETS-Copper suffers meltdown on growth anxiety, euro on defensive

* Copper dives over 8 pct at one stage, oil prices slip anew
* ECB seen ever nearer to bond buying, court ruling an
unknown
* Bond yields shrink, World Bank cuts global growth
forecasts
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 14 Unease over the global economy
engulfed commodities and dented Asian equities on Wednesday,
while the euro loitered near nine-year lows as investors bet the
European Central Bank was just a week away from launching a new
stimulus campaign.
As if the plunge in oil prices is not enough of a worry for
global policymakers, copper futures dived 6.2 percent to
$5,499 a tonne when major chart support cracked and triggered a
host of stop-loss sales.
The metal is often considered a barometer of industrial
demand, so the slump leant extra gravitas to news the World Bank
had cut its 2015 growth forecasts blaming sluggishness in the
euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies.
"The global economy is at a disconcerting juncture," World
Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu told reporters. "It is as
challenging a moment as it gets for economic forecasting."
That was a challenging background for equities and MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.3 percent.
Australia's main index fell 0.9 percent, with mining
shares taking an added blow from the drop in copper.
Seeking to support growth, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet approved a record $812 billion budget while
cutting new borrowing for a third straight year.
The share market seemed underwhelmed, however, and the
Nikkei lost 1.2 percent.
Falls in materials and energy shares had seen Wall Street
end Tuesday with minor losses, and the omens were not bright for
Wednesday with S&P EMINI futures down 0.3 percent.
The Dow eased 0.15 percent, while the S&P 500
dipped 0.26 percent and the Nasdaq 0.07 percent.
The dollar outpaced the euro on the back of upbeat U.S.
economic data and after two European Central Bank (ECB)
officials fuelled expectations that the bank would launch a
program at its Jan. 22 policy meeting to buy government bonds.
The single currency was stuck at $1.1780 after
reaching a low not seen since December 2005 at $1.1753. Against
the yen, the euro slumped to its lowest in over two months
around 138.17.
Market attention now turns to the European Court of Justice
(ECJ), which is expected to provide a non-binding opinion on the
legality of an ECB bond-buying program later on Wednesday.
MONEY FOR NOTHING
The pressure for policy action has grown intense as falling
oil prices pulled consumer prices into negative territory across
the euro zone last month.
So far this week, Brent has lost 7 percent and U.S. crude 5
percent. On Wednesday, Brent gave up early gains and
fell another 40 cents to $46.19 per barrel, while U.S. crude
shed 46 cents to $45.43.
The impact was clear in the UK where inflation halved to
just 0.5 percent in December, the lowest in over 14 years. That
only reinforced market expectations the Bank of England would
not be able to hike rates until 2016 at the earliest.
Likewise, investors are wagering the Federal Reserve will
find it hard to start tightening in the middle of the year, as
some policy members have suggested.
In just the past three weeks, Fed fund futures <0#FF:> have
priced out 25 basis points of hikes for this year and now see
just one move to 0.5 percent by Christmas.
The risk of low inflation for longer has in turn pulled down
bond yields globally, with five-year debt in Germany and Japan
now paying nothing at all.
One side effect of plunging bond yields is to make gold more
attractive as an alternative investment.
Since gold does not pay a return, an opportunity cost for
holding it is the yield forgone on safe-haven bonds. Now, that
cost has diminished to the point where buying gold offers the
same return as lending money to Germany for five years.
The yellow metal was was a shade softer at $1,230.00
an ounce on Wednesday after touching a three-month peak.
(Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)