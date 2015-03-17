GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on bets Fed may stay cautious

* Spreadbetters see softer opening for European markets
* Fed begins two-day policy meeting later Tuesday
* Bank of Japan maintains policy, economic assessment
* Chinese shares rise near 7-year high on policy hopes
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 17 Asian shares rose on Tuesday,
following Wall Street's lead, as investors speculated that
weaker-than-expected U.S. data could prompt the Federal Reserve
to express caution this week on the timing of a future rate
hike.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 8 to 14 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent;
Germany's DAX to open 10 to 15 points lower, or down as
much as 0.1 percent; and France's CAC 40 to open between
flat and 4 points lower, as wariness over the Fed offset the
cheer generated by the European Central Bank's easing programme
launched last week.
"Although the ECB is giving the bulls a strong impetus to
take markets higher, there's a natural reticence to do so just
ahead of the Fed meeting where they may set markets up for a
June rate hike," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads,
said in a note.
U.S. crude oil remained under pressure from a global
supply glut, after losing as much as 4 percent in the previous
session to hit a six-year low. It was last down about 0.3
percent at $43.75 a barrel. Brent steadied, edging up
0.2 percent to $54.06.
The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to begin its
two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, and many analysts had
expected the central bank to drop the word "patient" from its
formal statement on the timing of its first interest rate
increase since 2006. Economists polled by Reuters were almost
evenly split on whether a rate increase will come in June or
later in the year.
But downbeat data on U.S. manufacturing, industrial output
and housing on Monday offered the Fed a reason to toe a cautious
line on policy.
"We expect the Fed to drop the word 'patient' but at the
same time it will say its policy will depend on economic data to
keep its hand free so it can raise rates when it wants, whether
it is June or September," said Shuji Shirota, the head of macro
economics strategy at HSBC Securities in Tokyo.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.7 percent, after all three major U.S.
stock indexes posted gains of over 1 percent on Monday.
Chinese shares rose 0.9 percent to near 7-year
highs, extending gains on hopes that the Chinese government will
loosen policy to bolster its slowing economy.
Wu Wenzhe, fund manager at China International Management,
likened China's market rally to the U.S. stock market bull run
since the Fed's quantitative easing in 2009, saying Beijing's
use of monetary and fiscal policies to bolster the economy is
"identical to what happened in the U.S."
Australian shares rallied 0.8 percent after the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the door wide open for
another interest rate cut. Minutes of its March policy meeting
showed the central bank believed a pause this month was prudent
following an easing in February.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended up 1 percent,
marking a fresh 15-year closing high.
As expected, the Bank of Japan maintained its massive
stimulus and its optimistic assessment of the economy,
signalling that the country is on course to emerge from
recession without additional monetary loosening.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar was slightly
lower on the day at 121.25, but still not far from a
nearly eight-year high of 122.04 logged one week ago.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.0590, well off
Monday's 12-year low of $1.0457.
The dollar index edged down about 0.1 percent on the day to
99.525, moving away from last week's 12-year high above
100.00.
The dollar's recent strength has weighed on
dollar-denominated commodities. Those commodities found support
as the dollar's rally paused. Spot gold added about 0.3
percent to $1,156.80 an ounce, pulling away from its lowest
levels in over three months as traders awaited the outcome of
the Fed meeting.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Samuel Shen
and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Simon Cameron-Moore)