GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar down, bonds elated as Fed takes dovish tone

* Dollar falls most in 6 yrs, market sees slower US rate
lift off
* Fed lowers projected outlook for growth, inflation, rates
* Stocks, commodities encouraged by thought of extended
stimulus
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 19 The dollar nursed punishing
losses in Asia on Thursday after investors priced in a later
start and a slower pace for future U.S rate rises, slashing
Treasury yields and firing up Wall Street stocks.
The formerly friendless euro found itself up at $1.0835
, having jumped 2.8 percent on Wednesday, while oil held
gains of 5 percent as the dollar retreat lifted commodities.
Early signs were also promising for regional stocks with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.9 percent.
Short-term U.S. yields boasted their biggest drop in six
years after the Federal Reserve trimmed forecasts for inflation
and growth, and said unemployment could fall further than first
thought without risking a spike in inflation.
The median projection for the Fed funds rate at the end of
2015 was cut to 0.625 percent, down half a point from December.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen also sounded uncomfortable with the
strength of the dollar, saying it would be a "notable drag" on
exports and a downward force on inflation.
"There was nothing in the statement to suggest that the Fed
is leaning toward a June hike," said Michelle Girard, chief U.S.
economist at RBS.
"Developments leave us feeling more comfortable with our
official call for the first rate hike being in September."
The market reaction was immediate and violent. Fed fund
futures <0#FF:> surged as investors sharply scaled back
expectations for how fast and far rates might rise.
Yields on two-year notes nosedived 11 basis
points to 0.56 percent as prices rose, the biggest daily rally
since 2009.
The drop in yields pulled the rug out from under the dollar,
as investors have been massively long of the currency in the
expectation its interest rate advantage could only get wider.
It crashed 1.8 percent against a basket of currencies
for the largest daily loss in six years. The Swiss franc,
sterling and the Australian dollar all enjoyed similar gains,
while the New Zealand dollar got an extra boost from
upbeat growth data.
The dollar suffered a little less against the yen to stand
at 120.24 on Thursday, after a fall of 1.2 percent.
Wall Street was encouraged by the prospect that policy would
stay super-loose for longer and the Dow ended Wednesday
up 1.27 percent. The S&P 500 rose 1.21 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.92 percent.
Among commodities, gold rallied to $1,168.35 an ounce
, having climbed from $1.145.00 on Wednesday.
U.S. crude was quoted at $44.62 after gaining 3
percent on Wednesday. Brent had settled $2.40 higher at
$55.91 a barrel.