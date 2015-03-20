GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stall as Fed-inspired lift peters out, dollar steady

* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening a touch higher
* MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index dips after Thursday's jump
* Dollar holds gains vs euro, yen after overnight bounce
* U.S. crude edges towards 6-year lows
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 20 Asian stocks stalled on Friday
as Federal Reserve-inspired gains petered out, while the dollar
steadied after rebounding from the shock of a surprisingly
dovish U.S. central bank.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down 0.1 percent after rallying 1.3
percent the previous day. But it still looked set for a gain of
around 2.4 percent for the week.
Spreadbetters called for a slightly higher open for
Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
. U.S. S&P futures also pointed to small gains on
Wall Street later in the day.
The region's decliners included shares in Hong Kong,
Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand. Australian and Chinese
stocks were among the gainers in a choppy session.
Japan's Nikkei swerved in and out of the red and was
last up 0.1 percent, taking a breather after a strong rally
since February that took it to a 15-year high.
"There are some signs the rally had got overheated. So the
market is in a correction phase," said Masahiro Ayukai, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
U.S. shares fell overnight as the dollar's rebound dragged
down oil and other commodity prices, sending energy and material
sectors lower.
"Crude oil is falling again and if U.S. equities remain
unstable amid differing prospects for a Fed rate hike, it will
weigh on global equities," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst
at IG Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar tumbled across the board, risky assets surged and
U.S. debt yields sank after the Fed on Wednesday opened the door
further for an interest rate hike but signalled a more cautious
outlook for U.S. growth, cooling speculation for tightening in
June.
The dollar was little changed at 120.725 yen after
sinking to the week's low of 119.29 after the Fed's statement.
Helping the greenback was higher U.S. Treasury yields, which
on Thursday bounced modestly from multi-week lows hit on the
Fed's dovish-sounding statement. The 10-year Treasury note
yielded 1.958 percent after sinking to a five-week
trough of 1.899 percent overnight.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.0684. The common
currency had posted its biggest one-day gain in six years
against the dollar and climbed a peak of $1.1062 after the Fed.
Greece promised on Friday to speed up implementation of its
extended bailout agreement and send a full list of detailed
reform proposals to its euro zone partners in the coming days,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
However, she declined to set any date for releasing any
further aid to the Greek government, which is rapidly running
out of cash.
The dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 98.902 but
still well above a low of 96.628 plumbed midweek. The index was
on track for a 0.1 percent loss on the week after touching a
12-year high above 100.00 on March 13.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil was down 0.4 percent at
$43.77 a barrel after taking a knock overnight on the
dollar's bounce and Kuwait's stance that OPEC had no option but
to keep producing in an oversupplied market.
U.S. crude has dropped to a six-year low of $42.03 a barrel
earlier in the week.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Kim
Coghill)