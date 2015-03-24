GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble as China PMI weighs

* Spreadbetters see softer openings for European markets
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 24 Most Asian share markets were
set to end a volatile session with modest gains on Tuesday,
after a measure of Chinese factory activity dented sentiment by
unexpectedly dropping to an 11-month low.
Financial spreadbetters expected softer openings for
European bourses, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening
15 to 17 points lower, or down 0.2 percent; Germany's DAX
expected to open 25 to 26 points lower, or down 0.2
percent; and France's CAC 40 to open 12 to 13 points
lower, or down 0.3 percent.
"For today the focus is likely to be on the preliminary
flash manufacturing and services PMI data from Germany and
France for March, particularly in light of the weak Chinese HSBC
manufacturing PMI number," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst
at CMC Markets, said in a note.
The China flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
dipped to 49.2 in March, below the 50-point level. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.6, slightly
weaker than February's final PMI of 50.7.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.2 percent in choppy trade,
pulling higher in the late afternoon after the Chinese figure
knocked it off its early highs.
The private survey is likely to add to calls for more policy
easing from Beijing, even after two interest rate cuts since
November, a reduction in the amount of money banks must keep in
reserve and repeated attempts by the central bank to reduce
financing costs.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended slightly higher,
gaining for a tenth straight day in a rally that has pushed
major Chinese indexes to their highest levels in nearly 7 years.
Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped 0.2 percent,
pulling away from the previous session's 15-year highs.
"The market is sensitive to good news and is numb to bad
news now, but it does seem overbought in a short period of time
so profit-taking is natural," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
In Japan, a similar manufacturing survey added to concerns
that its slowly recovering economy also may be losing momentum,
with activity expanding at a much slower clip as domestic orders
contracted.
DOLLAR STILL SHY OF RECENT HIGHS
The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the day against a
basket of currencies, but still remained well off its recent
highs as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not
hike interest rates in the months ahead.
Underscoring that the long-term view remains intact but the
near-term is unclear, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, the
Federal Reserve's second-in-command, said on Monday that the Fed
is "widely expected" to begin raising interest rates this year
though the policy path remains uncertain.
Fischer said the stronger dollar and weaker oil prices
figure in U.S. policymaking, but said the central bank is
"trying to look through those phenomena."
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said the high U.S. dollar will be something of a drag on U.S.
economic growth this year, but the economy is strong enough to
handle it. Williams was addressing an economics conference in
Sydney by video link.
The dollar plunged last week after the Fed cut its inflation
outlook and its growth forecast. The market consensus is that
the Fed will hold off raising rates until at least September,
rendering short-term directional bets difficult to make.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major rivals, edged up about 0.2 percent to 97.179, but
remained below its 12-year peak of 100.390 struck on March 13.
The dollar was down about 0.1 percent on the day against its
Japanese counterpart at 119.57 yen, well below Friday's
session high of 121.20 and levels above 122 yen touched earlier
this month.
The euro stood at $1.0918, down about 0.3 percent
from the previous session, but still well above a 12-year low of
$1.0457 plumbed last week.
The euro got a lift against the dollar on Monday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he expected
consumer prices to rise gradually by the end of the year even if
they might remain very low or go negative in the months ahead.
The weaker dollar bolstered dollar-denominated commodities,
but investors took profits on recent rallies and the China PMI
also raised concerns about demand.
U.S. crude futures slumped about 1.4 percent to
$46.80 a barrel after soaring 1.9 percent in the previous
session. Brent shed about 0.6 percent to $55.59.
Spot gold edged down about 0.1 percent after a
four-day rally, to $1,187.80 an ounce.
