GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stall after Wall Street slips, dollar holds gains

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index little changed
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening slightly lower
* Dollar holds modest gains after bounce in U.S. inflation
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 25 Asian stocks stalled on
Wednesday following declines on Wall Street, while the dollar
held on to modest gains after a rise in U.S. inflation.
Spreadbetters forecast a slightly lower open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
European shares ended the previous session at their highest
levels in over seven years on forecast-beating business surveys.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.2 percent after a small bounce the
previous day.
South Korean and Australian shares were little changed,
while the volatile Shanghai Composite Index lost 1
percent as investors took profits after 10 straight daily gains.
China's benchmark indexes have climbed some 55 percent since
the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in November to
support the slowing economy. Expectations for more easing have
added fuel to the rally.
"The market is a bit crazy now. Even migrant workers are
beginning to open stock accounts," Shen Zhengyang,
Shanghai-based analyst at Northeast Securities said.
"Volatility would naturally increase," he said.
Japan's Nikkei, which has been hitting a succession of
15-year highs, rose 0.2 percent.
"These themes (better earnings and shareholder returns) as
well as increasing wages will likely continue attracting foreign
investors in the longer term," said Jun Yunoki, a strategist at
Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
The Dow and S&P both shed 0.6 percent
overnight as U.S. equities maintained a loose inverse
correlation with the dollar.
The strength of the greenback, which earlier in the month
soared to multi-year highs against its peers, has become a
concern due to its potential negative impact on U.S. corporate
earnings.
The euro was little changed at $1.0925 after slipping
from an overnight peak of $1.1029 briefly reached on the upbeat
euro zone data.
The common currency has steadily recovered from a 12-year
low of $1.0457 hit last week after a dovish-sounding Federal
Reserve dimmed prospects for an earlier interest rate hike and
blunted the dollar's advance.
The dollar was steady at 119.61 yen following an
overnight bounce from a low of 119.22. A decline in U.S.
Treasury yields limited the dollar's gains.
The U.S. currency was still some distance from an eight-year
peak of 122.04 scaled two weeks ago when expectations for an
earlier Fed rate hike were stronger.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
slipped to a six-week low overnight thanks to a weaker Wall
Street, with the debt market brushing aside a 0.2 percent rise
in U.S. February consumer price index.
The drop by the 10-year Treasury yield is an indication
"that while equities are pricing in Fed tightening, bond traders
are not concerned about rising rates," Kathy Lien, managing
director for FX strategy at BK Asset Management wrote in a note
to clients.
In commodities, Brent crude oil bounced slightly after
falling the previous day on the dollar's strength and persisting
fears of global oversupply.
Brent crude rose 0.3 percent to $55.27 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai, Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)