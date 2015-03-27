GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed as Mideast worries linger, oil eases

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.1 pct, adds to Thursday's
slide
* Spreadbetters see higher open for European shares
* Crude dips after rally as market reassesses conflict in
Yemen
* Dollar stands tall after bouncing on upbeat U.S. data
* Market focus on Fed Chair Yellen's speech later in session
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 27 Asian stocks were mixed on
Friday and the dollar rebounded as rising tensions in the Middle
East clouded the investment outlook.
Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC to tip toe higher while the
markets awaited fresh cues from the Middle East.
Crude oil prices were lower due to the dollar's bounce and
as investors reassessed the potential impact of the escalating
conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and allies carried out air
strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday.
The euro was flat at $1.0883, knocked off an
overnight high of $1.1052 after the dollar got a boost from
encouraging U.S. jobless claims and service sector data.
The dollar was flat at 119.22 yen after pulling back
from a five-week trough of 118.33 struck overnight. The yen, as
a safe-haven currency, tends to attracts bids at times of
geopolitical tension.
Excluding the effect of last year's sales tax increase, data
released on Friday showed Japan's core consumer price index was
flat in February compared with a year ago. It was the first time
it has not risen in nearly two years, and will be disappointing
for a government that is seeking to end a long phase of
deflation. The yen showed little reaction.
U.S. crude was down 2.1 percent at $50.33 a barrel
after jumping 4.5 percent overnight because of the military
action in Yemen.
The Saudi-led operation has not affected the oil facilities
of major Gulf producers.
But fears the conflict could spread and disrupt Middle East
shipments have propped up sagging oil prices.
The air strikes in Yemen and a potential nuclear deal with
Iran that could lead to a loosening of sanctions against Tehran
would have little near-term impact on oil supplies, Goldman
Sachs said.
Among the region's equities, indexes in Hong Kong, South
Korea, Malaysia and Thailand suffered light losses.
Japan's Nikkei handed back earlier gains and slid
1.3 percent. "Hedge funds and commodity trading advisors are
seen taking profits and unwinding their options positions before
the first quarter ends," said a senior trader at a foreign
brokerage in Tokyo.
Asia's gainers included Australian, Chinese and Indonesian
shares.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.1 percent after sliding 1 percent the
previous day.
"The conflict in Yemen saw equities on the back foot in Asia
yesterday and, should this escalate into a deeper regional
conflict, then the risk-off trade is only likely to ramp up,"
Stan Shamu, a market strategist at IG in Melbourne, said in a
note to clients.
Stock markets slumped worldwide on Thursday because of the
news from Yemen. Germany's DAX, which hit a record high
early last week, shed 1 percent.
Wall Street also closed lower but key indexes there trimmed
much of their earlier losses thanks to robust U.S. data.
While keeping a close eye on developments in the Arabian
Peninsula, the markets are also waiting for a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the session.
Yellen is scheduled to speak on monetary policy and her
comments will be closely analysed after the Fed's dovish outlook
last week bruised the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)