GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, US jobs data in focus

* Spreadbetters see modest opening gains for European shares
* Weak U.S. data pressures dollar against yen, euro
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls awaited ahead of Easter holiday
* Oil prices give back some of their overnight surge
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 2 Asian shares shrugged off weak
U.S. data overnight that raised concerns ahead of Friday's key
employment figures, and logged gains on Thursday as investors
covered positions ahead of the Easter holidays.
European bourses were expected to follow suit, with
financial spreadbetters calling Britain's FTSE 100 to
open flat to 1 point higher, or up 0.01 percent; Germany's DAX
to open 27 points higher, or up 0.2 percent; and
France's CAC 40 to open 12 to 13 points higher, or up
0.3 percent.
"The performance of Europe's markets, which continue to look
fairly well-supported, as well as trading at multi-year highs,
stands in contrast to the weakness currently being seen in U.S.
markets," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets,
said in a note.
Most U.S. markets will be closed on Friday, with some
European markets closed Friday through Monday and reopening on
Tuesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.6 percent, ignoring a weak
performance overnight on Wall Street.
Australian shares finished up 0.7 percent, on
growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will
announce its second rate cut of 2015 when it meets on Tuesday,
the first trading day after markets close for the Easter long
weekend.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended 1.5 percent
higher, after skidding to a three-week low in the previous
session.
"Hedge funds are seen covering their short positions as the
Nikkei fell sharply this week," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
Friday's non-farm payrolls are expected to show an increase
of 245,000 jobs in March, following a gain of 290,000 in
February, according to economists polled by Reuters.
But on Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report showed
that U.S. private employers added 189,000 jobs last month,
falling well short of economists' expectations for a rise of
225,000 jobs. The figure was the weakest since January 2014.
Separate data on Wednesday showed the pace of U.S.
manufacturing growth in March slowed to its slowest in nearly
two years.
The dollar slumped after the data as it reinforced concerns
that the currency's recent rally has weighed on exports. The
data also raised bets the Federal Reserve might not hike
interest rates until late 2015.
"Right now the market's worry is the Fed showing concern
about a strong dollar, and the data only compounded such fears,"
said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"Even if Friday's non-farm payroll number is decent - it
could come in around 250,000 - that might not dispel strong
dollar concerns. That is why there isn't much bargain hunting
for the dollar," he said.
The greenback was down about 0.2 percent on the day at
119.57 yen, while the euro added about 0.2 percent to
$1.0787.
The euro was bolstered by Wednesday's data showing
manufacturing activity across the euro zone is accelerating.
Oil prices were off their session lows but still down on the
day, giving back some of the sharp gains made in the previous
session after U.S. crude output fell for the first time in two
months and the government announced a smaller-than-feared rise
in weekly stockpiles.
U.S. crude futures shed about 0.9 percent to $49.66
after surging more than 5 percent on Wednesday. Brent
was down 0.6 percent at $56.76 after closing up 3.6 percent.
Gold hovered slightly above $1,200 an ounce, clinging
to gains from the prior session when it rose the most in two
months on the weak U.S. economic data.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa in
Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer)