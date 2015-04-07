GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up on Wall Street's lead, Aussie jumps as RBA stands pat

* MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index up 0.3 percent
* Aussie rallies, pulls away from 6-yr lows as RBA stands
pat
* Spreadbetters see higher open for European bourses
* Dollar holds gains after rebounding on spike in U.S. debt
yields
* Crude dips after previous day's big rally
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 7 Asian stocks rose on Tuesday,
following a positive lead from Wall Street, while the dollar
held onto its gains after rebounding against the euro and yen on
higher U.S. Treasury yields.
Spreadbetters saw the upward momentum for equities
continuing into Europe, forecasting a higher open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
The Australian dollar jumped after the Reserve Bank of
Australia surprised some by standing pat on monetary policy,
leaving the cash rate at a record low 2.25 percent.
But given the risks facing the Australian economy like
sliding prices of iron ore, the country's biggest export, the
central bank did leave the door open for future action, saying
further easing might be appropriate.
"We have a cut for May. The key development is that weaker
commodity prices, lower terms of trade, and a somewhat sticky
currency will push them over the line in May," said Su-Lin Ong,
senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.
The Aussie was up 1.3 percent at $0.7686, pulling
away from the six-year low of $0.7534 plumbed last week.
Australian shares rose more than 1 percent earlier on easing
hopes but were last up 0.4 percent.
Elsewhere in the region, shares in Indonesia, Malaysia and
Thailand gained. Chinese stocks hit a new seven-year high ahead
of the quarterly earnings season. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3
percent.
Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent as the market had
an opportunity to gauge how U.S. equities responded to Friday's
much weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls.
"How the U.S. market would react to the weak jobs data was
of concern to investors," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist
at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"The market is relieved on views that the Fed will not
likely raise interest rates while the economy is seen still
fragile."
Wall Street shares rose overnight as the disappointing jobs
data fed expectations that the Federal Reserve could wait longer
before raising interest rates. The U.S. stock market was closed
on Friday, when the closely-followed data was released.
In currencies, the euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.0936
, after climbing down from an overnight high of $1.1036.
The dollar was steady at 119.60 yen after bouncing from a
low of 118.80 on Monday.
A spike in U.S. Treasury yields buoyed the dollar. The
10-year yield jumped overnight from two-month lows and was back
at a level prior to the weak non-farm data release. The
benchmark note last yielded around 1.90 percent.
"It is important to look at the unemployment rate, which
remained unchanged and earnings, which increased last month. The
moves in the financial markets tell us that equity, bond and FX
traders share our view and we expect the dollar to avoid further
losses this week," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy
at BK Asset Management, said in a note.
In commodities, crude oil dipped, giving back some of the
large gains made overnight when the market reassessed how
quickly Iran might increase exports after a preliminary nuclear
deal. Goldman Sachs said prices needed to remain low for
months to achieve a slowdown in U.S. output growth.
U.S. crude was down 0.8 percent at $51.70 a barrel
after rallying 6 percent on Monday. Brent shed 0.6 percent to
$57.48 a barrel following its 5.7 percent jump.
Gold retreated from a seven-week top as the dollar
rebounded. Spot gold was flat at $1,213.80 an ounce after
hitting the seven-week peak of $1,1224.10 on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Wayne Cole
in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)