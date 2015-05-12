GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro falter as Greek crisis saps confidence

* MSCI's Asia-Pacific index down 0.2 pct
* Spreadbetters expect lower open for European bourses
* Lack of clear progress in Greek debt talks cools risk
appetite
* Euro/dollar pulls further away from two-month peaks
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 12 Asian stocks were mostly lower and
the euro sagged on Tuesday as barely perctible progress on talks
between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors kept investors
edgy.
Spreadbetters expected jitters over Greece to continue
weighing on Europe, forecasting a slightly lower open for
Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent. Decliners included shares
in South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, while Chinese
equities bucked the trend and rose modestly.
In a closely-watched Eurogroup meeting on Monday, euro zone
finance ministers welcomed progress in negotiations between
Greece and its creditors but said more work is needed to close
a cash-for-reform deal.
"It acknowledged progress, but any further development will
depend on a positive conclusion to a review of the current
program. In other words, the story remains unchanged," Richard
Cochinos, head of Americas G10 FX strategy at Citi, wrote in a
note to clients.
While Greece said on Monday it repaid about 750 million
euros to the International Monetary Fund, the absence of a clear
breakthrough in negotiations made it an anxious wait for markets
worried that Athens would eventually run out of cash and default
on its debts.
"Barring an unforeseen shock, Greece should be able to carry
on negotiations into June, but cash positions are low. Based on
our expectations debts will have significant trouble being met
beyond mid-June," Cochinos at Citi said.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3 percent, with volatility in
the bond markets of many developed countries also a cause of
concern. A recent sharp spike in euro zone bond yields from
record lows have shaken other key debt markets such as U.S.
Treasuries, which saw the 30-year bond yield climb to a
six-month high.
Elevated U.S. yields mean higher borrowing costs that could
hurt shares not on just Wall Street but in many other markets as
well.
"We are potentially at a crossroads. If U.S. monetary policy
begins to tighten, U.S. equity markets may have trouble
rallying, which could translate to some caution in other equity
markets including Japan," said Stefan Worrall, director of
equity at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
China was another factor on investors' radar after Beijing
cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday.
While the latest easing has generally been welcomed by global
investors, concerns remain about the outlook for the economy as
it heads for its weakest annual growth in 25 years.
Wall Street shares slipped after the Eurogroup meeting, with
the Dow and S&P 500 each shedding 0.5 percent.
In currencies, the euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1183
. The common currency surged to a two-month high of
$1.1392 on Thursday when markets were focused on improving
prospects for the European economy and surging euro zone bond
yields.
The dollar was little changed at 120.19 yen after
climbing modestly overnight as U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead
of $64 billion in new debt supply hitting the market this week.
The New Zealand dollar hovered near a two-month low of
$0.7328. Increasing speculation that the country's
central bank would eventually cut rates has recently pummelled
the kiwi.
In commodities, U.S. crude, which hit a five-month high of
$62.58 last week on a weakening in the dollar, lost 2 cents to
$59.23 a barrel on concerns on overabundant supply. Oil
could suffer more losses if the Organisation of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries monthly report due later in the day shows a
rise in production.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)