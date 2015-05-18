GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle on doubts over U.S. economic momentum

* Soft U.S. data raises doubts on U.S. growth scenario
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 18 Asian shares slipped on Monday and
the dollar stayed near a four-month low against a basket of
major currencies after soft data raised doubts over whether the
U.S. economy has been growing despite U.S. share prices standing
at historic highs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent, although Japan's Nikkei share
average edged up just 0.4 percent thanks to some
companies' move to boost shareholder returns.
Spreadbetters expect European shares to post small gains,
with Britain's FTSE and France's CAC40 seen
rising 0.2 percent, though a lot depends on whether bond markets
there will stabilise and also on any developments on
cash-strapped Greece.
U.S. industrial production unexpectedly fell for a fifth
straight month in April while consumer confidence dropped to a
seven-month low in early May, data showed on Friday, pushing
down the dollar and U.S. bond yields.
Coming on the heels of weak retail sales and producer
inflation data, the reports stoked concerns that the U.S.
economy is hardly gaining momentum after disappointing 0.2
percent annualised growth in January-March.
Questions have arisen over whether the economy grew at all
in the last quarter.
"U.S. GDP will likely be revised down in the next update to
show a contraction. We estimate the U.S. economy shrank 0.9
percent," said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economics strategy
group at HSBC in Tokyo.
While many investors stick to the view that the U.S. economy
will accelerate later this year, signs of weakness are a source
of concerns given many investors counted on U.S. growth to lead
the global economy as China slows down and many other major
economies are in the doldrums.
"Share prices in Europe, China, and Japan have risen already
so far this year, so the market needs confirmation that the
economy and corporate earnings will be improving," said
Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset
Management.
Wall Street shares also stood near record highs, with the
S&P 500 closing at a new peak for a second straight
session on Friday at 2,122.73.
U.S. shares were helped by the weak data to some extent, as
it reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will wait for
longer before raising interest rates. U.S. interest rate futures
priced in a rate hike toward the end of 2015.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield fell almost 10 basis
points to 2.140 percent on Friday, compared with a
six-month high of 2.366 percent set on Tuesday. It last stood at
2.149 percent.
The dollar index stood at 93.435, rising slightly but
was still near the four-month low of 93.133 hit on Thursday.
The euro traded at $1.1427, near a three-month high
of $1.1468 struck on Friday.
Rises in euro zone debt yields, which make euro zone bonds
more attractive, have supported the common currency.
The yen eased a tad to 119.74 to the dollar, while
sterling was off Thursday's six-month high of $1.5815, changing
hands at $1.5733.
The New Zealand dollar fell 0.6 percent to $0.7429
after the government announced on Sunday a new capital gains tax
on residential property investments to cool soaring prices in
Auckland. The move raised speculation that the central bank
could cut interest rates in coming months.
Oil prices held firm on supply concerns in the Middle East
following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, with Brent futures
standing at $66.93 per barrel, up 0.2 percent from Friday.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jacqueline Wong)