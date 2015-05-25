CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down on U.S. rate hike bets

(Corrects U.S. Treasuries quotation in 8th graf to note U.S.
markets closed for holiday)
* CPI data, Yellen speech revive U.S. rate increase
expectations
* Nikkei underpinned by upbeat export data, weaker yen
* Crude oil steadies after Friday's losses ahead of U.S.
holiday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 25 Asian shares got off to a
lacklustre start on Monday, after rising inflation and a hawkish
tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair rekindled expectations
that the Fed is on track to hike interest rates.
Activity was likely to be thin this session, as UK and U.S.
markets are shut on Monday for the Spring Bank Holiday and
Memorial Day respectively. European centres such as Germany will
be observing the Whit Monday holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.1 percent in early trade.
Japan's Nikkei stock index added 0.3 percent,
getting a tailwind from a weaker yen and trade data released
before market open showed a better-than-expected rise in April
exports.
U.S. shares fell and Treasury yields and the dollar rose on
Friday, after the U.S. Labor Department's gauge on core consumer
goods prices rose by 0.3 percent last month, bringing the
year-on-year rise to 1.8 percent, the highest since October.
"For the first time in nearly two months, investors began
rewarding the dollar for good economic data rather than
punishing it for weaker data," Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, said
in a note to clients.
In a speech to a business group in Providence, Rhode Island,
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expected economic
data to strengthen and noted that some of the U.S. economy's
weakness at the start of the year might be due to "statistical
noise."
But the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries
came off its Friday highs as ongoing worries about Greece's
financial situation underpinned demand for safe-haven fixed
income assets. It closed U.S. trade at 2.229 percent. U.S.
Treasuries trading was closed on Monday for the U.S. holiday.
Greece cannot make debt repayments to the International
Monetary Fund next month unless it manages to reach a deal with
its lenders, its interior minister said on Sunday, in the most
explicit remarks so far from Athens about the likelihood of
default if talks fail.
That kept pressure on the euro, which was down about 0.2
percent at $1.0996, pushing to its lowest levels since
late April.
The dollar was slightly higher against its Japanese
counterpart at 121.56 yen, trading at its highest levels
since mid-March.
Oil futures steadied after skidding ahead of the long U.S.
holiday weekend, giving up about 2 percent on Friday as a
rallying dollar and profit-taking took their toll.
U.S. crude added about 0.3 percent to $59.88 after
eking out a small weekly rise to extend its weekly gains for a
10th straight week.
Brent was up about 02 percent at $65.50 after
dropping 2.1 percent for the week.
