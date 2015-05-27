GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes and US rate outlook weigh on stocks, lift dollar

* Spreadbetters see slightly higher open for European
bourses
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index drops 0.8 pct
* Upbeat US data adds to prospects of Fed raising rates this
year
* Signs of Greek woes spreading to Spain dent risk appetite
* Stronger dollar weighs on commodities like crude, copper
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 27 Asian stocks sagged and the dollar
stood tall on Wednesday on growing prospects the Federal Reserve
was on track to raise interest rates later this year and
concerns that financial woes could engulf Spain in addition to
Greece.
Spreadbetters expected a modestly higher open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
following the previous day's declines.
Taking a lead from Wall Street's slide, MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell
0.8 percent. Shares in Australia dropped 0.8 percent, South
Korea fell 1.7 percent, Hong Kong eased 0.6 percent, while
Tokyo's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.3 percent.
The Dow and S&P both lost 1 percent on Tuesday
on Greek debt concerns and after upbeat U.S. economic data added
fuel to expectations that the Fed will raise rates sooner rather
than later.
Higher interest rates for the world's largest economy could
lessen the allure of equities, not only in the United States but
also in other countries.
Indicators on Tuesday showed U.S. business spending plans
increased, consumer confidence improved and house prices
extended gains. The data supported the stance taken by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said on Friday that the central
bank could hike rates this year if the economy keeps
improving.
The dollar was on a bullish footing, hoisted higher as U.S.
debt yields rose on the strong economic indicators. The
greenback received a further boost as the euro slid not only on
persisting Greek woes but signs that the Spanish public was also
tiring of austerity.
With Athens already facing the possibility of missing its
June 5 debt repayment deadline to the International Monetary
Fund, the mood in Europe became even more edgy as voters in
Spain punished the ruling Popular Party in local elections after
years of austerity policies.
"Greek tensions are spreading to other European markets, as
political instability has escalated, notably in Spain and
Poland," strategists at Barclays wrote.
"Spanish equities fell and bond yields rose as the regional
and municipal elections delivered a highly fragmented verdict,"
they said.
The euro nudged up 0.2 percent to $1.0890 but still
within reach of a one-month low of $1.0864 struck overnight. The
dollar was little changed at 123.07 yen, in striking distance of
an eight-year peak of 123.33 yen hit overnight.
Commodities felt the impact of a stronger dollar, with crude
oil prices tumbling nearly 3 percent overnight. U.S. crude
managed to edge up 0.3 percent to $58.35 a barrel on
bargain hunting after the slide while Brent gained 0.2
percent to $63.85 a barrel.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
in reach of a four-week low of $6,105 a tonne.
Copper received little help from the lacklustre economic
outlook in top consumer China.
"Even if you get some early signs which show you some
improvement ... the macro story in China doesn't look good,"
said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong
Kong.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)