GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pare losses as China markets rally

* Investors focus on bright spots in separate China PMI
surveys
* Greece's ongoing woes, downbeat U.S. data keep investors
wary
* Dollar stands tall as Greek fears pressure euro
* Oil skids after surging nearly 5 percent on Friday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 1 Asian shares pared earlier steep
losses on Monday after Chinese markets rallied as investors
focused on some of the bright spots in separate surveys of
Chinese factory activity.
Financial spreadbetters expected a brighter start to
European trading, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening
as much as 0.5 percent higher, Germany's DAX 0.4
percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent.
Persistent fears about Greece's financial situation is
likely to limit gains, and last week's downbeat U.S. data is
seen making investors wary.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was nearly flat in late afternoon trading, after
early dropping to its lowest intraday level since April 7.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen as well as the Shanghai Composite Index
were both surging more than 4 percent as market
participants took stock of the surveys as well as domestic media
commentary asserting the bull market has not yet ended.
Major state-backed newspapers carried front-page articles
saying despite the tumble on Thursday, when main indexes shed
more than 6 percent, the foundations of the bull market remain
unchanged.
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) edged up to 50.2 from April's 50.1, matching the
expectations of economists polled by Reuters, but also suggested
Beijing might have to take additional steps to spur growth.
The final HSBC/Markit PMI was also released and showed a
reading of 49.2 in May, shrinking for a third straight month and
below the 50-point level that separates an expansion from a
contraction in activity on a monthly basis. The private survey
showed export orders contracted at the sharpest rate in nearly
two years.
"The PMI figures, both the official one and the HSBC one,
were very close to the consensus view and they can be
interpreted as a further normalization in the economy," Gerry
Alfonso, director of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co, wrote in a
note.
A separate official survey of China's non-manufacturing PMI
edged down to 53.2, compared to April's 53.4, showing that
growth in the country's services industry cooled last month.
Japanese PMI, meanwhile, showed an improvement. The
Markit/JMMA final Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to a seasonally
adjusted 50.9 in May, unchanged from the preliminary reading but
higher than a final 49.9 in April.
Japan's Nikkei stock index eked out a tiny gain to
give it a 12th straight gaining session, its longest streak
sense 1988.
On Wall Street on Friday, major U.S. indexes posted monthly
gains but daily losses after the University of Michigan's
consumer sentiment marked a drop, while the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago Business Barometer unexpectedly fell.
The U.S. government also revised its first-quarter gross
domestic product estimate to show GDP contracted at a 0.7
percent annual rate instead of the 0.2 percent growth pace it
estimated last month.
That was slightly better than economists' expectations for a
drop of 0.8 percent, but still underscored the fact that the
recovery stalled early this year, and the Federal Reserve
policymakers might wait longer to raise U.S. interest rates
until they have more confidence in the economy's momentum.
The figures weighed on U.S. Treasury yields, curbing the
greenback's recent rally against the yen. It stood at 124.20
in early trading, nearly flat on the day and below its
more than 12-year peak of 124.46 yen scaled last week.
Greece's woes weighed on the euro, which slipped about 0.4
percent to $1.0951. That helped an index tracking the
dollar against a basket of currencies gain about 0.2 percent to
97.114.
Greece and its European creditors agreed on the need to
reach a cash-for-reforms deal quickly as Athens missed a
self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement to unlock
aid, sources close to the talks said.
"It's difficult to quantify how much the currency market has
factored in the possibility of Greece missing the June 5
repayment deadline," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Greek debt yields provide only a rough guide, and although a
missed deadline will not spell default, market concern remains
high," he said.
In commodities trading, crude oil surged nearly 5 percent on
Friday but started the week on a subdued note, as rising OPEC
output and an expectation that the group would keep production
high added to sentiment that the market remained over supplied
despite ongoing falls in U.S. rig operations.
U.S. crude futures fell about 0.8 percent to $59.85
per barrel, while Brent shed about 0.5 percent to
$65.26.
(Additional reporting by Smauel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)