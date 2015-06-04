GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares sink, euro rides high as yields spike

* Spreadbetters forecast lower open for European bourses
* China shares hit by signs brokers will tighten margin
trades
* Euro sits on top of big gains as debt yields spike after
ECB
* Crude oil hovers licks wounds after sliding overnight
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 4 The euro continued riding high on
Thursday thanks to a spike in euro zone debt yields, while in
Asian equities volatile Chinese shares slid and tempered risk
sentiment.
China's CSI300 index lost 3.5 percent while the
Shanghai Composite Index dropped 3.6 percent as signs
that more brokerages are starting to tighten margin trading also
spoiled sentiment. The country's equities have also sagged
recently on concern that waves of new share offerings will sap
liquidity in other stocks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent while
Australian shares lost 1.3 percent.
Risk appetite warmed in some quarters after Greece's
international creditors signalled on Wednesday they were ready
to compromise to avert a default.
Still, with the debt situation murky at best, spreadbetters
forecast a lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
In foreign exchange, the European common currency rode the
momentum gathered overnight when the European Central Bank
raised its inflation forecast for 2015, in line with recent data
suggesting deflationary pressures were not as pronounced as
feared.
ECB President Mario Draghi followed up by saying the central
bank saw no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance
following the recent surge in European bond yields.
The prospect of the ECB not front-loading its bond purchases
pushed euro zone yields up and propelled the euro higher.
The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield climbed
to within a hair's breadth of 0.90 percent overnight, from
around 0.50 percent at the start of the week.
The euro was steady at $1.1268, having rallied about
2.5 percent so far this week.
"Unless there is a very big upside surprise in Friday's U.S.
labor market report, the EUR/USD should make its way towards
$1.15. The road may be bumpy and the rally could stall at the
May high of 1.1466 but the path of least resistance for the
EUR/USD is higher," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy for BK Asset Management.
U.S. Treasury yields rose in tandem with their European
counterparts and while the dollar lost ground against the euro,
higher yields helped it rebound modestly against the yen.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 124.36 yen after
pulling away from the previous day's low of 123.79. The currency
had climbed to a 13-year high above 125 yen on Tuesday when the
dollar enjoyed a broad rally on upbeat U.S. economic indicators.
In commodities, crude oil struggled after sliding overnight
on concerns generated by a big build-up in distillates and with
OPEC expected to reject output cuts at its meeting on Friday.
Brent crude fell 0.1 percent to $63.74 a barrel
after plunging 2.6 percent the previous day.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon Cameron-Moore)