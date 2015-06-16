GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as Greek default fears ferment, Fed awaited

* MSCI Asia Pacific index drops 0.4 percent
* Spreadbetters see European shares opening a shade lower
* Euro firm as shock of failed Greek debt talks fades, Fed
awaited
* Crude rises as tropical storm hits Texas and fans supply
woes
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 16 Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday
as financial markets braced for the possibility of Greece
defaulting on its debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later in the
day also prompted caution.
Spreadbetters saw Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC opening a shade lower on
fermenting "Grexit" concerns.
Global equity markets have felt the pinch after talks
between Athens and its creditors broke down over the weekend,
with Greece only having two weeks before it has to repay 1.6
billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund.
Sentiment soured further on Monday as both sides hardened their
stance.
"The macro duo of the FOMC and Greece continue to create
jitters - it will be a daily theme for the next month; in the
case of the Fed, the next three to four months," Evan Lucas,
market strategist at IG in Melbourne, wrote.
With the euro zone finance ministers' meeting on the Greek
issue not until Thursday, attention turned to U.S. monetary
policy.
The two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting
begins later on Tuesday and the focus was on whether the U.S.
central bank will offer a hint of an interest rate rise later in
the year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.4 percent. Shanghai lost 1.3
percent and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8 percent.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent, with external
factors overcoming bullish domestic incentives.
"The Japanese economic recovery is gaining momentum so the
market could have gone up but a correction in overseas equity
markets is weighing," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at
Rakuten Securities in Tokyo.
Australian shares bucked the trend and gained 0.2 percent as
hopes for more easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia overcame
Greek woes. Newly published minutes from the RBA's meeting
reaffirmed the central bank's stance that it would consider
further cuts if needed.
In currencies, the euro did not feel a sustained
impact from the ongoing Greek debt saga, while there was some
speculation the Fed meeting could spring a surprise or two that
weakens the dollar.
The common currency steadied after erasing losses overnight
as the shock of failed talks between Greece and its creditors on
Sunday faded for the moment. The euro was little changed at
$1.1280, having pulled back from an overnight low of $1.1189.
The dollar received a small lift after Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said his remarks on the yen last week
were not an assessment of nominal forex levels. Kuroda had
caused a sharp drop in the dollar last week when he told
parliament the yen was already "very weak".
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 123.57 yen after
rising to 123.815.
U.S. crude oil rose as a tropical storm hit the coast of
oil-producing Texas. U.S. crude was up 1 percent at 60.14
a barrel, paring the previous day's losses suffered on Greek
debt angst. Brent climbed 0.5 percent to $65.25 a barrel
.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)