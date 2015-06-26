GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall, euro drifts down as Greek crisis deepens

* Spreadbettors see lower openings for European bourses
* Asia stocks slip as Greek debt talks to resume on Saturday
* Euro, dollar stick to ranges as Greece sidelines investors
* China shares extend drop on flood of IPOs, policy
confusion woes
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 26 Asian stocks fell on Friday as
Greece failed again to reach an agreement with its creditors and
stumbled towards a default, while major currencies like the euro
and dollar drifted in narrow ranges as the debt saga sidelined
investors.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX as much as 0.2
percent lower and France's CAC 40 0.4 percent lower.
"European equities are set to slide on the open once more
as Greek talks draw another blank," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer
at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
Last-ditch talks by euro zone finance ministers will resume
on Saturday to either avert a Greek default next week or start
preparing for a "Plan B" to protect the euro zone from financial
market turmoil. Athens has to repay the International Monetary
Fund 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion) on
Tuesday.
"We are saying, not without careful thought, that this
Eurogroup is of decisive importance, taking into account that
time is very short and that a result must be worked on," German
Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference early on Friday.
A breakdown in talks on Thursday again revealed the wide gap
in understanding between Greece and its creditors, highlighting
the prospect that neither side may accept any proposed
concessions. Commentators also pointed to the fact that the
German parliament has to ratify any changes first before paying
for a bailout.
A Greek exit from the euro zone will be inevitable if Athens
and its lenders do not come up with a solution within the next
five days, Germany's EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on
Friday.
"We will do everything up until the 30th so that the Greeks
show they are prepared to reform," Oettinger told
Deutschlandfunk radio.
"A 'Grexit' is not our aim but would be unavoidable if there
is no solution in the next five days," he said.
The ongoing uncertainty pressured shares across Asia. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1 percent in late afternoon trade, but
still on track for a small weekly rise of 0.3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.3 percent. Despite
household spending rising more than expected, inflation has
remained flat, keeping alive expectations for more central bank
stimulus later this year.
Volatile Chinese stocks, which often march to their own drum
beat, tumbled for a second day as the market struggled to digest
a flood of IPOs, tighter cash supply and confusion about
government and central bank policy direction.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen and the Shanghai Composite Index
were both down more than 6 percent in afternoon trading.
Australian shares lost 1.5 percent, while South
Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and gained 0.4 percent.
In currencies, the euro inched down 0.1 percent to $1.1188
, stuck within a tight $1.1235-1153 range for the third
session. It was poised to end the week about 1.4 percent lower.
The dollar nudged down 0.2 percent to 123.33 yen.
With Greece in the spotlight once again, upbeat U.S. data
that could have otherwise lifted the dollar by fanning hopes for
a rate hike by the Federal Reserve was relegated to the
background.
Figures on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending recorded
its largest increase in nearly six years in May, further
evidence that economic growth was accelerating in the second
quarter.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude added about 0.2 percent
to $59.81 a barrel after finishing Thursday down almost 1
percent.
"Traders and investors are very much on tenterhooks on the
outcome (of talks on Greece)," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst
at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Andreas Rinke
in Brussels and Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Kim
Coghill)