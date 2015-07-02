GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares subdued by Greek anxiety, dollar stands tall

* MSCI Asia-Pacific dips 0.1 pct
* Dollar stands tall after boost from strong U.S. data
* U.S. crude steadies a little after sinking on stockpile
jump
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 2 Asian stocks were subdued on
Thursday as Greece's refusal to back down in a standoff with its
creditors kept most markets on edge, while the dollar got a
boost from upbeat U.S. economic indicators.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
stood flat. Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 1.3
percent thanks to a weaker yen, while South Korea's Kospi was
flat.
Investors remained nervous with Greece's debt crisis
unlikely to be resolved before Sunday's referendum. Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged Greeks to reject an
international bailout deal, souring hopes of any breakthrough.
Adding to the gloom in the euro zone, markets in Asia will
be watching out for any further ructions in China's stocks which
dived on Wednesday after a bounce the previous day.
]
China's securities regulator said on Wednesday it has
relaxed rules on margin calls, and expanded brokerages'
financing channels, in Beijing's latest efforts to stem further
slides in China's stock market.
Trading on Wall Street mirrored investor frustration with
the Greek crisis as U.S. stocks trimmed intraday gains as it
Athens refused to soften its stance on bailout terms with its
creditors.
"July 5th (day of Greek referendum) is the next key date for
the euro and after that July 20th, when Greece owes the European
Central Bank 3.5 billion euros," Kathy Lien, managing director
of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, wrote.
"If this payment is missed, the ECB will most likely pull
the plug on liquidity to Greek banks, which would have a more
dramatic impact than the latest default, leading to increased
uncertainty for Greece, the euro and the financial markets as a
whole."
The euro remained under the gun after unwinding earlier
gains that were driven by hopes of a Greek resolution.
The common currency's fall was exacerbated by strong U.S.
data, which pushed Treasury yields higher and underpinned the
dollar.
The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed
237,000 private-sector U.S. jobs were created in June, handily
exceeding the median expectation among economists surveyed by
Reuters for a gain of 218,000. Construction spending in May was
equally strong, hitting the highest level since October 2008.
Investors are now awaiting another batch of U.S. data from
durable goods to nonfarm payrolls ahead of a holiday on Friday,
in observance of the July 4 Independence Day.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.1043 after losing
0.9 percent on Wednesday. The euro has lost about 1.1 percent so
far this week.
The dollar was also up against the yen, gaining 0.1 percent
to 123.27 and hovering near a one-week high.
In commodities, U.S. crude steadied somewhat after shedding
4 percent overnight on data showing stockpiles in the United
States rose for the first time in more than two months.
U.S. crude was little changed at $56.95 a barrel.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)