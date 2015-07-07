GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wilt as China tanks, euro awaits Greece summit

* Mainland China shares in tailspin, hurt Asian markets
* Markets calm after initial shock from Greek vote
* Investors hope for eventual deal on Greece
* European shares seen mostly flat, eye on euro zone summit
(Updates with European market call)
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 7 Most Asian stocks drooped on
Tuesday as Chinese equity markets went into a fresh tailspin,
fraying investor nerves already strained by uncertainty hanging
over the future of Greece and the European currency union.
Chinese shares fell more than 5 percent at one point despite
unprecedented steps last weekend to stabilise the plummeting
market, with the CSI 300 index falling to near
four-month lows.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent, led by Hong Kong and South
Korea, though markets in developed countries fared better.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.4 percent after a sharp fall on
Monday while European shares were seen mostly flat as investors
await a euro zone summit on Greece later in the day.
Spreadbetters called a flat open for Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 and 0.2 percent gains for Britain's
FTSE.
European and U.S. stocks fell on Monday after Greeks voted
overwhelmingly to reject more austerity.
For now, investors are holding out hope that Greece will
manage to strike a deal with its creditors and prevent an exit
from the euro zone.
"Greece is in difficult condition. Although there is
volatility in the short term and discussion will be rough, I
still expect a solution to be found to avoid a very nasty
situation in the end," said Alain Bokobza, Paris-based head of
global asset allocation at Societe Generale.
The euro rebounded from Monday's one-week low to fetch
$1.1044 while the yen, initially bought as a safe-haven
play, stepped back to 122.71 to the dollar from Monday's
high of 121.70.
In a sign that Athens is keen to seek a new deal, Greece's
combative Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis resigned on Monday,
apparently under pressure from other euro zone finance ministers
who did not want him as a negotiating partner.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told German Chancellor
Angela Merkel on Monday that he would bring a proposal for a
deal to Tuesday's emergency euro zone summit, a Greek official
said.
Still, it was unclear how much it would differ from other
proposals that were rejected in the past, or if creditors
especially Germany are willing to concede some debt relief to
Athens.
Asian assets were also increasingly burdened by rising
concerns over massive losses in Chinese stock markets over the
last few weeks, which are raising fears of damage to the already
slowing economy and questions over the government's policy
decisions.
"I don't see any change in the downward trend," said Qi
Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM in Shanghai. "It's only a
matter of whether the market will fall more slowly, or continue
to go south in a free fall."
Trading remained highly volatile even after weekend
emergency measures from Beijing, under which brokerages and fund
managers vowed to buy massive amounts of stocks, helped by
China's state-backed margin finance company, which in turn would
be aided by a direct line of liquidity from the central bank.
"Prior to the selloff the Chinese market looked bubbly, kept
rising even as the economy is slowing. It will take some time
for the market to calm down," said Shuji Shirota, head of
macroeconomics strategy group at HSBC in Tokyo.
"Judging from Japanese experience it is not easy to support
share prices just by price keeping operation," he said,
referring to Japanese attempts in the 1990s to shore up the
stock market by using public funds to buy shares.
Fears of instability in the Chinese economy dented many
types of assets that are thought to be leveraged to demand from
China.
In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell
to a six-year low of $0.7452 on Monday and last stood
at $0.7480.
London copper fell to a fresh five-month low of
$5,512 a tonne, falling as much as 1.4 percent.
Oil prices also steadied after having suffered its biggest
selloff in five months on Monday.
On top of the Greek and China worries, oil prices were
pressure by expectations that nuclear-compromise talks between
Iran and global powers could ease sanctions against Teheran and
open up oil exports to an already over-supplied market.
U.S. crude fell 7.7 percent on Monday, hitting a
three-month low of $52.41 a barrel and last stood at $53.03, up
1.0 percent from late U.S. levels.
Brent shed 6.3 percent on Monday and last quoted
at $57.07, up 1.3 percent on day.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo and Samuel Shen
in Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)