GLOBAL MARKETS-Turmoil in China markets roils Asia, yen rallies

* Spreadbetters see higher open for European bourses
* Chinese shares continue drop despite Beijing's support
* Yen buoyed by safe-haven buying as risk sentiment darkens
* Euro zone sets end-of-week deadline for Greece
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 8 Asian shares tumbled to a 1
1/2-year low on Wednesday and the safe-haven yen rallied as
Chinese stocks struggled to pull out of a tailspin, shaking
investors already rattled by Greece's debt crisis.
But European bourses were expected to gain as Greek tensions
eased for now. Euro zone members gave Athens until the end of
this week to propose reform measures in order to secure the
funding it needs to stay in the euro zone.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
would open up 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX was seen
gaining 1.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 was expected to
rise 1.5 percent.
The drop in China extended a savage correction that has
clipped 30 percent off Chinese shares since mid-June,
threatening a new blow to the country's already slowing economy
despite a slew of market support steps from Beijing.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
wallowed at its lowest level since February
2014, extending its early losses after Chinese shares opened
sharply lower. It was last down 2.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 3.1 percent,
roiled by both China's dent to regional sentiment and the
stronger Japanese currency.
"Today is all about China, with Greece in the background now
that it's been given a new deadline," said Ayako Sera, senior
market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"Shanghai's early losses were like a cliff-dive, which had a
huge impact on investor sentiment."
Shanghai's benchmark composite index was off its
session lows but still down 5.1 percent, while the CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen slipped 6 percent.
Over 500 China-listed firms announced trading halts on the
Shanghai and Shenzhen Exchange on Wednesday, taking total
suspensions to about 1,300 - 45 percent of the market - as
companies seek shelter from the rout.
"I've never seen this kind of slump before. I don't think
anyone has. Liquidity is totally depleted," said Du Changchun,
an analyst at Northeast Securities.
"Originally, many wanted to hold blue chips. But since so
many small caps are suspended from trading, the only way to
reduce risk exposure is to sell blue chips."
U.S. stock futures were down 0.7 percent, suggesting
that some of the gloomy mood might continue throughout the
global session even after Wall Street's major indexes closed
higher on Tuesday.
INVESTORS FEAR IMPACT OF GREECE CRISIS
Though the Greek debt crisis was on the back burner, it
continued to smoulder. Investors fear that failure to reach a
deal with Greece's lenders could cause wider disruption across
other southern European nations.
These concerns grew when the European Central Bank increased
the haircuts on the collateral it demands from Greek banks even
as it maintained its emergency liquidity funding for them.
The euro was down slightly on the day at $1.1008,
after falling as low as $1.0916 on Tuesday, its lowest since
June 2.
The euro skidded 0.4 percent to 134.30 yen, after
falling to a six-week low of 133.52 on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, slumped to a six-year low against the greenback of
$0.7389.
The dollar shed about 0.5 percent to 121.99 yen as
the Greek and Chinese uncertainly heightened the Japanese
currency's safe-haven appeal, though it remained above its
six-week low of 121.700 yen hit on Monday.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note last
stood at 2.210 percent, below its U.S. close of 2.231 percent on
Tuesday, when it dropped to a five-week low of 2.185 percent.
U.S. crude erased early gains and dropped 0.8 percent
to $51.90 a barrel, in the wake of an 8 percent fall between
Monday and Tuesday which pulled the contract to levels last seen
in April. Brent crude was down 0.9 percent on the day at
$56.86 a barrel.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed
0.9 percent in volatile trading to $5,291 a tonne, moving back
toward the previous session's six-year lows.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney, Brenda Goh
and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Shri
Navaratnam)